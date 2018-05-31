Musa Sega is a street vendor in Harlem, New York. He sells perfumed oils, soap, sage, and other products just outside the Carver Federal Savings Bank building on West 125th Street. About six months ago, frustrated by a string of police shootings and the tenor of politics nationally, Sega decided to pull his money from his current bank—a global chain—and open an account at Carver, which is black-operated, one of just 22 such institutions in the country. “I gotta go black,” Sega, 50, told me one cold day this winter. “We gotta support our community. We gotta support our people.”

Carver, which was founded in 1948 and is named after the pioneering scientist George Washington Carver, has struggled in recent years. It has weathered recessions, a merger, a multimillion-dollar bailout by investors, including Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, and the sale of its Harlem headquarters to a subsidiary of the New York real estate company Gatsby Enterprises Inc. Yet it still gave out $421 million in real estate loans and $43 million in small business loans last year, a much-needed boost in a neighborhood where rents have skyrocketed and small businesses have been pushed out by high-end developers. Carver has also continued to host financial literacy programs and to offer a community service that customers without bank accounts can use to cash checks and pay their bills.

Banks like Carver, as well as other black-owned businesses, schools, and newspapers, arose from a long-standing tradition of black necessity and pride. When the Emancipation Proclamation was signed in 1863, black Americans owned less than 1 percent of the country’s wealth. The Freedmen’s Bank, a savings and trust company with deposits from the newly freed, was opened by the federal government in 1865. At its peak, deposits reached as high as $57 million. When it folded in 1874, after years of mismanagement and corruption, almost $3 million held in its 61,000 accounts had vanished.

For generations, black-owned banks were—and in some cases still are—the only option for African Americans in need of mortgages and business loans. They were the chief lenders to churches, small businesses, and community organizations in the black community. On the day before he was assassinated in 1968, Martin Luther King Jr. called for a “bank-in” movement. “We’ve got to strengthen black institutions,” King told a crowd at Mason Temple in Memphis, Tennessee. He urged black people to withdraw their money from the “banks downtown” and put it in the black-owned Tri-State Bank, which is still open today, and which has long participated in black voter-registration campaigns and efforts to integrate public schools. By investing in black banks, King said, “we begin the process of building a greater economic base and at the same time, we are putting pressure where it really hurts.”