Erdogan, whose Justice and Development Party (AKP) has been governing since its landslide 2002 election win, prefers to associate himself with economic growth, social conservatism, and vague rhetoric of liberal democracy rather than true Islamism these days. But “the beautiful game” remains a favored political tool.



“All political parties have used soccer,” says Ankara University political scientist Tanıl Bora. “The AKP is just doing it more energetically.”

At least 30 new stadium projects across 27 cities are being built as part of an astonishing construction boom under the AKP since they came to power – most built in the past few years. New stadiums are a way to dole out contracts to friendly firms; to build symbols of power and prestige; to gentrify city centers; and to win (so far elusive) bids to host prestigious international competitions such as the Olympics and the European Championships.

Erdogan eagerly associates himself with new stadiums—laying foundation stones, presiding over openings, even playing in exhibition matches. He scored a first-half hat trick—amid some fairly lackadaisical defending—in the ceremonial match opening Istanbul Başakşehir’s new stadium in July 2014. Erdogan wore the number 12 as the match took place, just before he became Turkey’s 12th president. Başakşehir is based in an AKP stronghold on the edge of Istanbul, and its shareholders are supportive of the government, while its president is related to Erdogan by marriage. They officially retired the number 12 jersey in homage.

And he has used the sport to signal his changing political rhetoric, as his early 2000s liberalism and reform has shifted to raw nationalism. “We are going to remove the word ‘arena’ from stadiums,” he announced last year in a speech to recent graduates, three days after kicking off a language purity push. Arenas, he said, were a foreign term for places where gladiators and animals would tear each other apart. “We don’t have such a thing in our language.” Clubs removed the word from venues overnight.

Dismissing the embarrassingly narrow victory of his (questionably legitimate) vote to change the constitution following 2016’s failed coup, Erdogan also used a sports analogy: “It does not matter whether you win a match by 1–0 or 5–0; it only matters who wins the match.”

For a measure designed to give the executive sweeping, largely unchecked powers, it was an apt, ‘winner-takes-all’ analogy.

But as Erdogan’s reformist agenda has deteriorated into journalist jailings and crackdowns on dissent, soccer has also been an intriguing source of protest, eluding his domination.



In 2011, as he was becoming ever more belligerent and authoritarian, Erdogan was subjected to jeers and boos at the opening match of Galatasaray’s new venue and left in a rage before kick-off. Later that year, authorities’ dismissive handling of a match-fixing scandal triggered multiple anti-government protests in stadiums.

In 2013, when demonstrations over an urban development plan in Taksim Square’s Gezi Park in Istanbul turned into widespread civil unrest over Erdogan’s growing authoritarianism, many rival soccer fans set aside their mutual loathing to unite on the streets at the forefront of the protests. In the aftermath, stadiums became an unprecedented site of anti-government chants such as “Everywhere is Taksim, everywhere is resistance”.

It triggered an inevitable backlash from the authorities. Thousands of fans were arrested under accusations of ‘terrorism’ and a group of 35—mostly Beşiktaş—supporters were charged with attempting to mount a military coup. A controversial electronic identity card system was introduced in 2014, helping to monitor a strict ban on political chanting and banners in stadiums.

While overt dissent has quieted recently, soccer retains a sense of latent rebellion. Although Erdogan is a self-declared Fenerbahçe fan, he now avoids the stadiums of the ‘big three’ Istanbul teams, perhaps fearing boo-ing by anti-government individuals in their large and diverse fan base. Instead, he has thrown his support behind the team of the explicitly conservative, pro-government Istanbul district Başakşehir. “We want Başakşehir to aim for the championship in the politics league just as in the soccer league,” he said recently, and chided Başakşehir for not attracting more fans. Weakness in the stadium means weakness in politics, too, he said.

When Galatasaray beat Başakşehir the next day 2-0, a chant of “We are Mustafa Kemal’s soldiers,” a secularist reference to the founder and first president of the modern Turkish state, rang out among the fans. In the context of this match, the otherwise commonplace chant had visceral intensity. “Galatasaray 2 - 0 Recep Tayyip Erdogan,” tweeted secular nationalist and Erdogan rival Meral Aksener after the match. An angry AKP supporter replied that Erdogan will “score the real goal” in the upcoming elections.

Growing authoritarianism may be bolstering Erdogan’s personal power, but Turkey’s ongoing brain drain, low foreign investment, and flagging economy may be one factor behind calling snap elections 18 months ahead of schedule: he’s more likely to win before these trends play out.

The country’s political climate and instability will not help its bid against Germany to host Euro 2024. This is the first bidding process in which human rights criteria will be considered, and the bidding process may also highlight Turkey’s conflicted relationship with Europe—both admired and resented in Turkish public discourse. For thirty years, Turkey has sought to join the first the European Economic Commission and then the European Union. Negotiations over Turkish accession to the EU were upended by Erdogan’s purges following the failed coup in 2016.

If Turkey wins the Euro 2024 bid, Erdogan will have prime peacocking opportunities at the championship just months before another presidential election. If Germany wins, Erdogan can simply play the victim card and claim that, as usual, Turkey is being treated unfairly by jealous and hostile European powers.

It’s not unusual for sports to take on powerful political significance under repressive regimes where there are few other outlets for tensions. But in Turkey’s simultaneously controlled and precarious climate, eleven-a-side dramas can be both tool and indicator: to take the country’s political temperature, read the mercury in its soccer.

The Passion: Football and the Story of Modern Turkey is published by I.B.Tauris.