



“When we think about resistance, what people are really resisting is the power of these huge energy companies over policy makers and regulatory authorities in Washington, D.C., in the case of [the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission], and in the executive branch in Virginia,” echoed Tom Cormons, the executive director of Appalachian Voices, an environmental advocacy group.

Under the Trump administration, FERC has mostly rubber-stamped large energy projects. (Its most substantive act of resistance thus far was to reject, in January, the Trump administration’s bid to bail out coal and nuclear plants.) FERC’s compliance is due largely to the fact that the Trump administration has stacked the commission with political appointees, as it’s done with other regulatory agencies like the National Labor Relations Board. But while FERC usually represents the will of the Trump administration, its decisions aren’t necessarily popular with the base that helped put Trump in office. As was the case during the fight against New Hampshire’s Northern Pass project, resistance to both Virginia pipelines creates strange bedfellows out of liberal environmentalists and Trump voters, who are acting together against FERC and mammoth corporations.

Ask the average mountaineer what it means to be Appalachian, and the answer will almost certainly call back to the land itself. The land is both a source of woe and an identity marker. If there is such a thing as Appalachian-ness, it looks a lot like toughness. The land demands of its inhabitants a specific adaptability to mountainous areas. Even where the mountains wind down and arable land is more readily available, the region can still feel like an isolated place. The Terrys live a mere 30 minutes outside the city of Roanoke, but a person doesn’t need to venture far outside the limits of Roanoke—or Asheville, North Carolina, or Johnson City, Tennessee—to find themselves deep in rural country.

That said, the region does not lack a suburban middle class. There are rich people, even, in Appalachia, and they didn’t all make their money from coal.

These basic facts can slide into cliche: Appalachia is a land of contrasts, the finger-waggers intone. Geographic areas, after all, aren’t monolithic. Frictions are present even within cohesive cultural identities, and Appalachia is anything but uniform. Giles County, Virginia, may share problems with McDowell County, West Virginia, but their situations aren’t identical. This means that it is difficult to speak of some broad Appalachian cultural malaise, as commentators like J.D. Vance have done. It’s also difficult to identify some coherent regional activist tradition. If one exists, it is visible mostly in how people relate to the land—both in what it means to them, and in what outsiders want from its bounty.

One alternative vision of Appalachia, as a culturally uniform place inhabited by the hardy Scots-Irish, favors the far right. As the historian Elizabeth Catte argued in What You Are Getting Wrong About Appalachia, “The lives of poor white people, especially those with the additional burdens of addiction or legal issues, become empirical proof for conservatives that we have based our attention on fractured logic”—meaning that the plight of the poor white is proof that racism is not the scourge that those on the left make it out to be. In its mildest form, this rationale animates the worldview of conservatives like Vance. Taken to its logical extreme, it propels organized white supremacy.

The Twitter account of the Patriots of Appalachia, a group posting fliers on the campus of West Virginia University and in a variety of West Virginia and Maryland towns, mixes social concern with racist agitprop, which is an old white supremacist trick. Matthew Heimbach tried the same maneuver in Pikeville, Kentucky, in 2017, only to encounter stiff resistance from locals. Heimbach nevertheless claimed that his now-defunct group, the Traditionalist Worker’s Party, possessed some local support, and while Heimbach is prone to exaggeration it is also unlikely that his story is a total lie. He did manage to find a supportive local host for some of TWP’s planned Kentucky activities. Patriots of Appalachia simply picked up the torch that Heimbach set down.

This is the other side of Appalachia. As tempting as it is to identify it solely as the land of the Battle of Blair Mountain and the Pittston strike, to conflate all its inhabitants with Marilyn Mullens and Paula Jean Swearengen and the Terrys, Appalachia can be a deeply racist place. There were lynchings in Appalachia. There are white supremacists, still, in Appalachia. Don Blankenship, a coal baron running in West Virginia’s Republican Senate primary, is responsible for the deaths of 29 coal miners, yet his popularity seems to increase with every racist ad he produces.

Hurley High School in Buchanan County, Virginia, has a Confederate flag painted onto its front doors and its mascot is still the Rebel, in the year of our Lord 2018. After the Charleston massacre, some Appalachian whites reacted to backlash against the Confederate flag by participating in regional traffic parades of Confederate flags. That flag is everywhere, even in areas of east Tennessee that used to be Union country, because the sentiment it represents is so deeply rooted it may as well be a mountain of its own.

Still, Appalachia has never been lily-white. It was home first to indigenous people, who were violently displaced by white settlers. It subsequently drew waves of immigration, from Europe, yes, but from elsewhere too. It is home to the descendants of people who did not immigrate, but who were brought here by force. Generations of people of color labored in the mines, and people of color are still present, still working, still speaking.

So who gets to be Appalachian? Do we rely on cultural stereotype, or do we set that aside for something new? That last option is best. It isn’t enough to celebrate the pipeline protests or the West Virginia teachers’ strike. Populism will be a menace unless the left co-opts it for its own ends, for living wages, accessible health care, a healthy environment. The hills belong to everyone.