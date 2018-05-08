Why is the GOP nominating “ever weirder populists”? While Trump is unpopular with the country at large, he remains beloved by Republican voters. So naturally Republican candidates, needing to win primaries, have taken to mimicking him. As Greg Sargent observed in The Washington Post:

In multiple GOP races across the country...candidates are employing phrases such as “drain the swamp,” “build the wall,” “rigged system” and even “fake news.” The GOP Senate candidate in Tennessee ran an ad that promises to stand with Trump “every step of the way to build that wall,” and even echoes Trump’s attacks on African American football players protesting systemic racism and police brutality: “I stand when the president walks in the room. And yes, I stand when I hear ‘The Star-Spangled Banner.’”

But Trump’s own rise was fueled by the same factors that are now empowering a generation of mini-Trumps: the disillusionment of Republican voters with their party’s establishment, even in a period of electoral success.

On paper, the GOP looks stronger than ever: They have complete control of the federal government and 26 states. Yet the political success of the party hasn’t yielded comparable policy achievements. Trump’s legislative agenda is stalled, having only accomplished tax cuts. His border wall isn’t under construction, despite his claims to the contrary. The promised repeal of Obamacare has failed a comical number of times (yet remains undead). His infrastructure spending plan was dead on arrival. And his plans to fight the opioid epidemic are making headlines for all the wrong reasons.

But if Republican voters sense that they’ve been sold a bill of goods, they’re not taking it out on Trump. As the primary success of Moore and now Blankenship suggest, they’re blaming McConnell and other members of the Republican establishment.

One of Trump’s real successes as president has been keeping his voters loyal by cleverly using McConnell and other GOP leaders as whipping boys. When Obamacare repeal fell short in the Senate last August, Trump told reporters he was “very disappointed in Mitch” and called the failed vote “a disgrace.” In the minds of GOP voters (and the public at large), Trump’s bullying of McConnell has diminished the Kentucky senator. A Harvard-Harris poll conducted in October showed that 56 percent of Republicans wanted McConnell to resign. Among the general public, McConnell had a dismal 16 percent job approval rating.

Moore, and now Blankenship, have followed Trump’s example in using McConnell and the Republican establishment as a foil. “The establishment politicians are getting desperate and more hostile,” Blankenship said in a radio ad. “They are calling me a bigot, a moron, a despicable character and mentally ill. But even if all this is true I will do a better job than they have done.”

As long as Republicans remain politically powerful, they will be susceptible to cranks like Blankenship, who feed off the base’s anger that the party’s promised agenda is not being enacted. But the party may be susceptible to cranks like Blankenship regardless.

The Republican dilemma, and thus America’s dilemma, is that there’s no obvious path back to normality. The GOP lurched to the right under President Barack Obama, but the fever never broke. Rather than moderating itself to regain power—as the Democrats did with Bill Clinton in the early 1990s—the party moved even further right, first with the rise of the Tea Party and now with Trump. And then, defying the conventional wisdom, they won control of both the White House and Congress.

The voters rewarded Republicans’ extremism, so why would the party feel compelled to change direction now? The popularity of Moore and Blankenship suggests the GOP is moving further right. There will be Trumpier candidates yet—even crazier SOBs, as Massie put it. Some, like Moore, will lose. But others will surely win. If the Trump era has taught Washington anything, it’s never to underestimate how much worse things can get.