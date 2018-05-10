As longtime affordable medicines advocate James Love of Knowledge Ecology International points out, such ideas for drug development aren’t proposing anything the government doesn’t already do. The NIH, the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, and the National Cancer Institute already fund the full research process for some medicines developed in the United States today. “Government funding for every stage of drug development is done every day now, in a consequential but limited way,” Love says. And, even after Bayh-Dole was passed, governments have continued to fund the early, riskiest stages of drug development for cancer, HIV, and mental health drugs, as well as some vaccines. The Pentagon and NASA models would simply expand on what the government already does.



Of course, this can’t happen instantaneously. If the United States were to move towards a NASA system, the federal government would have to find up to $75 billion in its budget to replace what private industry spends on R&D. But that’s not an insurmountable obstacle. There should be plenty of money available. Baker and other economists calculate that a NASA for drug development, which would eliminate patents and the price markups for prescription drugs that come with them, would save Americans hundreds of billions of dollars every year thanks to drugs being generic-level cheap from day one. The savings to government spending alone would be more than enough to pay for every penny of the $75 billion that the private pharma industry claims it spends on R&D—and replace it with research that is more widely shared and targeted more at public health than at quarterly profits. In this alternate universe, scientists and labs could switch their focus away from developing yet another iteration of an erectile dysfunction drug towards tackling challenges like tuberculosis.



It won’t be easy to convince legislators to overhaul the monopoly model Big Pharma has come to rely on. The industry is one of the top funders of lobbying and campaign contributions, and its trade organization responded to popular frustration at drug pricing in the first quarter of this year by spending a record $10 million on lobbying, a sum that does not include the millions spent by individual companies. It’s why the National Association of Medicaid Directors calls the industry “the third rail of politics—and if you go against them they will cut you off at the knees.”

But the current system seems to be losing support from some of the industry’s longtime allies. Like Trump, Republicans at both the state and national levels are openly grumbling about the toll pharma profits are taking on the overall economy and federal and state government budgets. For example, Utah state representative Norman Thurston, a Republican, is sponsoring legislation to allow his state to import lower-cost medicines from outside the United States, an idea that has significant GOP support in the U.S. Senate. “We are their biggest customer, so where is our volume discount?” Thurston said. “This is a violation of basic free-market principles.”

Republicans aren’t the only ones with reform proposals. In addition to smaller-step ideas like allowing Medicare to negotiate drug prices, Love and other experts have helped Senator Bernie Sanders develop legislation that retains a role for private companies in drug development, but would replace the incentive of patent monopolies with government prize funds to induce the companies to conduct needed research. It is an approach that shares the “NASA for Drug Development” theme of eliminating the inefficiencies that come with privately held patent monopolies, and several other senators have agreed it should be studied further.

A NASA for drug development is a better way to do research, and a far better way to ensure affordable medicines. And it responds to the rising public demand for significant change: Some polling shows that reducing drug prices is Americans’ top political priority this fall. Especially for Democrats, whose hopes for a return to a majority in Washington are framed in significant part by proposals for bold health care reform, a NASA for drug development should be front and center.