Breathe in relief. Don Blankenship will not be West Virginia’s Republican nominee for Senate. For once, obscene wealth could not transcend the weight of a man’s earthly sins. “Cocaine” Mitch McConnell, racial slurs, 29 dead coal miners, Donald Trump’s opposition—each poked a hole in the mighty Blankenship. “Don’t worry about me,” he told supporters on Tuesday night, after it became clear that he would not win the primary. Indeed, why should anyone? He’s off to Paris, he says, and he has other reasons to celebrate. Blankenship, whose negligence as the CEO of Massey Energy directly caused the deaths of 29 miners in 2010, is a free man. His probation, which followed a year in prison for his role in the miners’ deaths, ended at midnight.

West Virginia is free, too, from the spectre of Senator Blankenship. At least for now. Blankenship ended Tuesday night a solid third in the state’s Republican primary. That showing is much worse than his campaign’s internal polling reportedly predicted, though it’s impossible to know if he ever told the truth about those polls. This is a man who still insists that the federal government set him up to take the fall for the explosion at Massey’s Upper Big Branch Mine, which needless to say raises questions about his credibility.

Blankenship’s defeat was a win for establishment Republicans, who feared that he would doom the party to failure in November. But there were other indications on primary night that West Virginia’s politics, which have been tilting Republican in recent years, are still in flux, thanks to some unexpected performances on the left.

Blankenship lost last night’s primary to Patrick Morrisey, the state’s attorney general. Morrisey will now challenge incumbent Joe Manchin in the general, and, despite the state’s conservative culture, Morrisey’s no shoo-in. As Politico reported in May, Morrisey is a former D.C. lobbyist for major pharmaceutical companies, including drug wholesalers. His wife, Denise, was once a lobbyist for Cardinal Health.