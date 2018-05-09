When he’s not acting as the president’s personal attorney and longtime fixer, Michael Cohen is apparently a deeply insightful observer of business and politics. Why else would Fortune 500 companies and an investment firm with close ties to a Russian oligarch pour hundreds of thousands of dollars in “consulting fees” into a shell company he owns, as recently recent documents show?

AT&T, Novartis, and Korea Airspace Limited all admitted to paying Essential Consultants, an LLC created by Cohen, between $150,000 and $400,000 over the past year. But the most eye-opening client was Columbus Nova, an investment firm that paid the LLC $500,000 last year for Cohen’s services “as a business consultant regarding potential sources of capital and potential investments in real estate and other ventures,” the company told The Wall Street Journal. Columbus Nova is run by an American cousin of Viktor Vekselberg, who is one of Russia’s wealthiest men and has a working relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin; its top client is the Renova Group, a conglomerate controlled by Vekselberg.

The payment from Columbus Nova appears to be the first confirmed financial exchange between a Russian oligarch and a member of Trump’s inner circle since he became the Republican nominee in 2016. Why, then, did the Justice Department separate the Cohen case from the Russia investigation?

The details about the payments to Essential Consultants became public courtesy of Michael Avenatti, the media-savvy lawyer for adult-film actress Stephanie Clifford, whose stage name is Stormy Daniels. Clifford is suing Cohen over a $130,000 agreement she made with him, shortly the 2016 election, to keep quiet about her alleged affair with Trump in 2006. Cohen paid her the hush money through Essential Consultants, and was reimbursed by Trump through a monthly retainer. A federal judge in Los Angeles put Clifford’s lawsuit on hold last month in anticipation of Cohen’s likely indictment by federal prosecutors in Manhattan.