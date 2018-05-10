In particular, Albertine describes the tight-knight unit that formed after her parents’ divorce—of her mother, sister, and herself—and vividly portrays her mother as a hardworking and grimly supportive parent. Teenage Viv decides to hitchhike to Amsterdam one weekend (after checking with her mother what country it’s in), and when she gets back, she and her mother have to spend a couple of extremely intimate hours picking crabs out of her pubic hair with tweezers. Punk’s rigor, its daring, its refusal to compromise, are familiar to young Viv from her mother’s attitude.



Now in her second book, To Throw Away Unopened, Albertine tries to figure out what experiences forged that spirit in her mother. The first memoir was written in the present tense, with interjections from the adult writer looking back, a sardonic, affectionate, sometimes cringing voice letting us into what she knows and feels now. In place of that present-tense energy, the sequel probes how memories are formed and revived, incomplete and uncertain in the present. Even the smells and tastes that most powerfully evoke her mother’s memory are punk. All her mother’s favorite candies are the black ones, the strongest flavored, and, Albertine writes, “She wanted to name my sister and me Kerosene and Paraffin, because she loved the smells and the sounds of the words—in 1954.” Even Viviane and Pascale, in a world of Johns and Sues suspicious of anything foreign, was pretty daring.

TO THROW AWAY UNOPENED: A MEMOIR by Viv Albertine Faber & Faber Social, 320 pp., $24.95

Music and boys erupt in Albertine’s life at the same vulnerable time, one feeding her hunger for the other. Even after years in the music business have taught her that none of the men “peddling romance” take the drug themselves—but instead turn out to be cynics, misogynists, “even pedophiles”—it proves hard for her to pull away. The boys in the second book are older, but hardly wiser, and Albertine is frank and bitterly funny about her pursuit of partners who make no effort at all, compared to the time and money she spends maintaining her physical desirability. Despite her divorce, despite numerous flings and failed romances, despite her self-awareness, she finds it difficult to reconcile herself to being alone, with her female friends, and difficult to see mother and daughter as the great loves of her life.

This time, the book’s title comes from a message written in correction fluid on a beat-up green gym bag that Albertine discovers on top of a wardrobe after her mother’s death. The instruction to throw it away “unopened” is both challenge and disclaimer: Whatever you find in here, it warns, is on you. But who could resist that challenge? Inside, Albertine finds the diary her mother kept during the breakdown of her marriage in the early 1960s. In a parallel much too pat to pass muster in a novel, the daughter has already found her father’s version of events, in another bundle of papers in another abandoned bag after another death. There’s a reason: Both feared losing their children in a custody battle, so were advised by lawyers to keep scrupulous accounts of events and their emotions.

These dueling eyewitness accounts are equally unreliable, stabs at the truth shrouded in self-defense, resentment, and fear. Reading her father’s first, her loyalty to her mother wavers. As she gains a deeper understanding of the hapless, disappointed, incommunicative man she barely knew, even her own childhood memories are thrown into doubt. She holds on to a vivid image, believing it definitive: red welts on her legs from her father’s belt, which she has outlined in pen so as not to forget them. But her father’s diary claims the belt was a threat only, instigated by Viv’s mother, so only the image remains for sure—“red stripes on my skin surrounded by wiggly blue lines”—and its full meaning is suddenly unclear.