In his address to the National Rifle Association last weekend, President Trump criticized gun-free zones while his secret service discordantly made the convention a gun-free zone for his safety. The controversy returned guns to the headlines after a month of data scandals. Gun control activists might rightly lament the nation’s short attention span, which shifted outrage to Facebook and Cambridge Analytica in April. But in fact, data privacy and mass shootings are more closely related than they might first appear. The spring’s twin controversies both come from global markets in morally questionable goods. And the industries’ histories have striking similarities.

Those responsible for the sale of data and guns both disclaim responsibility for the dangerous uses to which these goods are put, though both are profitable precisely because of those dangerous activities. The long-frustrated effort to regulate firearms trade, dating from the nineteenth century, finds an echo in today’s struggle to regulate the trade in personal data. In both instances, regulation became a priority only when reckless sale of these goods abroad began to impinge on security at home. Moreover, just as firearms-makers have long leveraged their role in national security and industrial prosperity to thwart regulation, so the concentrated market power of giant tech companies, on whom governments, economies, and the very flow of information now depend, enables them to avoid reform.

In the eighteenth century, the British government helped British firearms-makers cope with erratic government demand by encouraging them to sell their wares abroad. British guns flooded the world—through the slave trade in West Africa and the conquest of South Asia and North America. British officials who expressed fear about unwittingly arming enemies with British guns were routinely assuaged by the logic that greater scruple would merely forfeit profit and influence to the French or the Dutch. Gun-makers also insisted that their goods were merely commodities like anything else and should not be subject to particular restrictions.



When powerful anticolonial movements emerged around the world in the late nineteenth century, the appeal of this logic waned. British officials belatedly struggled to limit arms possession among the Irish, Indians, Afghans, South Africans, Maori, and others it ruled, over the protestations of the British gun industry.