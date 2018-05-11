Another argument that U.S. opponents of the deal have thrown at it is that it doesn’t permit inspections of Iran’s military facilities—a charge that’s untrue. A process was established to allow such inspections within 24 days, though of course opponents then argued that that gives Iran time to hide traces of its nuclear activities. However, the International Atomic Energy Association (IAEA) has said that Iran wouldn’t be able to remove traces of fissile material in 24 days; that it hangs around for years. Finally, a major issue was how long various restrictions contained in the agreement would last. Some are due to start expiring 10 years from the treaty’s signing. The deal included a stiff monitoring capability and thus far Iran has been assessed to be observing the terms of the agreement.

Throughout the 2016 presidential campaign and his first year in office, Trump railed against the Iran deal, which may have something to do with the fact that it was widely considered Obama’s crowning achievement, at least in foreign policy. (Passing Obamacare was of course his prime domestic accomplishment, and Trump, having failed to get Congress to overturn it in his first year in office, is chopping away at it, but it won’t pay Trump the respect of dying.) Trump’s rhetoric about the nuclear deal was extreme; he called it an “embarrassment” and “one of the worst and most one-sided transactions the United States has ever entered into.” The president didn’t have specific complaints.

He didn’t seem to know much about it. Senator Tim Kaine, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and an expert on the deal, has his own explanation for Trump’s point-blank opposition to it: “It’s very difficult for others to understand that he has a deep insecurity for anything achieved by Barack Obama,” Kaine told me. Trump has done this kind of thing before, pulling the U.S. out of the Obama-supported Paris climate accord, the U.N. compact on global migration, and the Trans-Pacific Partnership. As for Trump and the Iran agreement, Kaine said, “I don’t think he understands it; I think he pulled out because he’s insecure about Obama’s legacy.” Shortly after Trump fired Rex Tillerson from his job as secretary of state, Trump commented, “When you look at the Iran deal, I thought it was terrible. He thought it was okay.” Defense Secretary James Mattis openly favored the U.S. remaining in the deal, and Mattis is one of the few people working for Trump who hasn’t earned his scorn, but other forces were pulling at Trump harder.

In Kaine’s opinion, but not his alone, the U.S.’s pulling out of the Iran deal is “very dangerous.” For one thing, he said, “We’ve shifted the focus from the question of Iran’s behavior to America’s good faith.” For Russia, for the U.S. to show bad faith is “a positive,” Kaine said. We can look for more economic as well as military cooperation between Russia and Iran, and more Iranian cooperation with China. “We’re weakening our alliances and giving our adversaries more reasons to band together, and this will lead to more instability in the Middle East,” he said. He pointed to the recent rocket exchanges between Israeli and Iranian forces. Finally, with Iran being “a complicated political environment”– a country with constant tensions between its moderates and radicals –if there was a belief that the U.S. was going to play a more even-handed role in the Middle East, rather than coming down firmly on the side of Israel and Saudi Arabia, Kaine suggested, “some elements in the Iranian government would say, ‘Good, we can work with that,’ and they might wage fewer proxy wars.” He was referring to the Sunni (plus Israel)–Shia (Iran) wars in Yemen, Syria, and Lebanon. But if we throw in our hand with the Saudi-Israel factor, “there will continue to be Iran/Saudi proxy wars.”

What Kaine also finds regrettable is that Trump’s pulling out of the deal could be seen as releasing Iran from the pledge contained in its first paragraph: “Iran reaffirms that under no circumstances will Iran ever seek, develop or acquire any nuclear weapons,” a pledge that Kaine maintains is legally enforceable. “He’s relieved them of that obligation,” Kaine says.

One of the striking facts about this momentous decision was that it was made with no process. There wasn’t a single meeting of the National Security Council on the matter. It’s clear by now that Trump doesn’t listen to what he doesn’t want to hear. The president hated the deal for his own reasons but in selecting John Bolton as his new national security advisor, he had someone who was, if anything, more strongly against it. Bolton’s predecessor, H.R. McMaster, was believed to view the Iran deal more favorably than his successor, just as Tillerson was more in favor of it than current Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

The explanation of Trump allies that he was obliged to renege on the deal because of a campaign promise is bogus: Trump has broken several such pledges already. His pledges to “make health insurance available to everyone,” to “expand choice, increase access, lower costs, and at the same time provide better health care,” and to avoid cuts in Medicaid and Medicare weren’t honored; how the Wall will turn out is anyone’s guess. But when it came to killing international agreements Obama had negotiated—as well as policies he’d backed, such as cleaning up the environment—it was a different matter.



The leaders of France and Germany and the foreign minister of Great Britain came to Washington in the days leading up to Tuesday, May 8, the date Trump had selected, for no particular reason, to announce his decision on the Iran deal, to try to head off a U.S. withdrawal. They had a scheme they’d been discussing with U.S. officials for three months, in the hope it would give Trump a face-saving solution. The idea was for a larger agreement that would meet some of the complaints about the existing deal: that it didn’t cover Iran’s development of ballistic missiles; that it skirted some regional issues; and that it wasn’t properly “sunsetted.” A leading Western diplomat told me, “We thought we were 95 percent of the way there over the weekend.”

Then, on Monday the U.S.’s European allies received word from the State Department that the deal to salvage the deal was off. The president would announce that the U.S. would depart the Iran nuclear deal. (In his bombastic announcement Trump flung the charge that Iran was already building a nuclear capacity, for which he offered no evidence.) The European leaders may have been engaging in hope over reality: While they found some sympathizers in the State Department, if there was any chance at all that Trump wouldn’t tear up the deal, that ended when he selected Bolton as his national security advisor—as Trump, having watched Bolton on Fox News, had to know. There’s reason to wonder if the Iran deal ever had a chance with Trump. (On the night before Trump’s announcement, we were treated to the spectacle on television of a grinning Rudy Giuliani spitting on a piece of paper meant to represent the deal.)

One problem stirred up by Trump’s decision was that it involved a re-imposition of U.S. sanctions on Iran, which could bite our European allies. But the senior Western diplomat said that he didn’t expect Russia and the Europeans to go along with the U.S. sanctions regime, which might render them less than effective. Meanwhile, the Europeans plan to stick with the Iran deal. Said the diplomat, “We Europeans thought our national security was better with this deal.” He added that he expected Russia to exploit the situation, not only telling the world that the U.S. can’t be trusted, but also seeking, as it had at the outset of the Trump presidency, with Trump’s cooperation, to sow divisions within the NATO alliance.

If Kaine is right that there’s a strong emotional component in Trump’s position on the Iran deal, what explains the intense anti-deal sentiment on the far right (this would include Bolton)? A check on Capitol Hill informs one that this faction is mainly motivated by a desire to impose “regime change” on Iran. That is, to overthrow the current Iranian government. (There’s a certain circular phenomenon in effect here: moderate forces within Iran, on which the deal’s backers were counting to push their country in a more peaceful direction, have been disarmed by Trump’s rejection of the nuclear deal.) This suggests the chilling thought that U.S. policy toward Iran is being guided by people who have learned nothing from history.

