The most egregious misuse of the system is when white people call 911 to report innocent behavior from non-white people. This phenomenon isn’t limited to black Americans: A white woman called the police on two Native American teenagers during a campus tour at Colorado State University because they were acting “just really odd.” (They were acting quiet—nothing more.) But, as The Washington Post’s Cleve Wootson Jr. noted earlier this week, these perceptions of unbelonging seem to affect black Americans more than anyone else.

Wootson was referring to the latest incident to capture national attention, which took place at Yale University on Monday. First-year graduate student Lolade Siyonbola was asleep in the common area of her residence hall when Sarah Braasch, another graduate student at the university, woke her and told her she was calling the police. Siyonbola, who is black, picked up her phone and began recording the encounter. “I have every right to call the police. You cannot sleep in that room,” Braasch, who is white, told Siyonbola in one of the videos. When the officers arrived, they spent more than 15 minutes confirming Siyonbola’s identity. “I deserve to be here. I pay tuition like everybody else,” she told them. “I’m not going to justify my existence here.”

Siyonbola wasn’t arrested or charged during the incident. But it wouldn’t have been surprising if the encounter had escalated into something much worse. “What makes this continued practice troubling isn’t just that these calls appear unnecessary, it’s also the fact that given the history of police brutality against communities of color, a white person’s readiness to call the police—and ultimate decision to do so—is an invitation to end an otherwise mundane misunderstanding with the opportunity for violence,” The Atlantic’s Adam Harris observed last month.

These misunderstandings can even be fatal. In April, a 911 caller in Brooklyn reported that a black man was pointing a gun on a street corner. New York Police Department officers shot and killed Saheed Vassell, who was only carrying a chrome pipe (and suffered from mental illness). A similar 911 call in 2014 about a “probably fake” pistol summoned Cleveland officers to a park where 12-year-old Tamir Rice was playing with a toy gun. They fatally shot him only seconds after pulling up in their squad car.

One night last month, Sacramento resident Dave Reiling called the police to report a man who was breaking car windows on his street. Two officers searching for the suspect ended up gunning down Stephon Clark, an unarmed 22-year-old black man, in his grandparents’ backyard. “It makes me never want to call 911 again,” Reiling later told the Sacramento Bee.