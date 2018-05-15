UChicago’s GCC has led the way in building games that deal with health and social issues. Before Bystander, it developed a whole arsenal of games at the intersection of sexual health and education, from Stork, an alternate reality game about health and inequality, which sent players running around Hyde Park deciphering cryptographic codes, to Lucidity, GCC’s first attempt to address sexual harassment and assault. The game hit a nerve; according to Gilliam, after students left the summer program where it was created, they participated in focus groups and filled out surveys—and consistently, they kept saying the same thing: This is supposed to be this really important issue, but no one really talks to us about it. In order to make the lessons more widely accessible, the team created Bystander.

Education about sexual harassment, they found, was especially well-suited to the narrative structures of a video game. The game proved a useful way to generate conversations, and students were able to use the game to get answers to their own personal questions. Video games are built to let their players make mistakes. In a virtual world, players can mess up in a way that they can’t in classroom conversations or guided group exercises, of the sort many college freshmen now undergo their first week on campus. By working through these conversations in a safe, constructive, virtual zone, topics like harassment, which need to be treated carefully, but often come burdened with stigma and shame, can become easier to talk about.

“There’s such an emphasis on young people being right, and not being ignorant or saying something that might be insensitive,” Gilliam said. Through a video game like Bystander, students can ask questions that might be “wrong,” testing the boundaries of their own beliefs. “I really see games as a place of safe failure,” said Patrick Jagoda, a cinema and media studies faculty member at UChicago and the co-founder of GCC. “You can make mistakes, replay, and experiment with different possibilities.”

This isn’t the case in all video games. A free online game called Decisions That Matter, which was developed by a team of graduate students at Carnegie Mellon University, features a narrative in which, as in Bystander, you choose whether and how to intervene in potentially dangerous situations. In Decisions, however, an intervention could spur a friend to snap at you for not minding your own business. Likewise, neglecting to intervene results in that same friend’s assault—a disturbing narrative sequence, made even more jarring by the game’s suggestion that you were complicit. By contrast, Bystander explains your missteps. You aren’t penalized for making the wrong choice, and you don’t accrue demerits or lose lives. Instead, unlike in real life, you’re given a chance to try again.

Its approach seems to be working. According to the pilot research, the kids who played Bystander were “significantly more likely to support a survivor” and “engage in sexual assault prevention.” Of the 46 students who completed the game, 97.6 percent of students believed the program to be “valuable.” In other words: a promising start. Now that nearly 750 Chicago students have participated in the program, the GCC team is next looking to scale Bystander’s impact, seeking sponsorships that will let the team adapt the game for mobile and web platforms in an effort to reach a wider audience.

That a video game could help solve sexual harassment is perhaps a counterintuitive idea. The gaming world is rife with sexism. Big-budget video games still frequently objectify and sexualize their female characters; damaging sexist—and sometimes racist—tropes can reinforce negative stereotypes. A recent study from the University of Iowa, for example, established a link between sexism and exposure to video games; another, published in the scientific journal PLOS ONE in 2016, showed that men who played violent and sexist video games were less empathetic when they see a women undergo violence, sexual or otherwise. But that’s what makes Bystander so revelatory: Along with the other social justice video games that have emerged in recent years, it takes a troubled medium and turns it on its head, charting a different course—one in which gaming is valuable tool to stop violence, even before it starts.