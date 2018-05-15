The Obama administration’s settlement with Live Nation was supposed to prevent this. “There will be enough air and sunlight in this space for strong competitors to take root, grow and thrive,” said Christine Varney, then head of the Justice Department’s antitrust division. Remedies included Ticketmaster licensing its ticketing software to competitors, and selling off a subsidiary called Paciola. But the software quickly became obsolete, and Paciola remained a minor niche rival. Meanwhile, the combination of ticketing, artist management, venues, and promotion proved too much for anyone to compete. And that enables the ticket racket.

Nearly all tickets for concerts, theater performances, festivals, sporting events, and other forms of entertainment are sold online. Some are delivered through pre-sales for frequent buyers, fan club members or certain credit card holders, while others are sold on the release date. But they all come with service fees, processing fees, facility fees and the like. If you want the ticket delivered to you, there’s another fee for that. Overall, the average event ticket fee on a primary sale is 27 percent of face value, according to GAO. Financial disclosures indicate that nearly half of Live Nation’s revenue comes from those fees.

Typically, the buyer never sees these fees listed until right before they purchase the ticket, in a smaller font size than the face value of the seat. By now everybody expects fees attached to their tickets, and because there’s barely any competition among ticket distributors, there’s no option for a low- or no-fee business model.

There is, however, a secondary market, controlled mostly by StubHub, which claims 50 percent of the market for ticket resales. Ticketmaster is the number two secondary market seller, through an exchange called TicketsNow.com. Ticketmaster has settled cases with the Federal Trade Commission over steering customers to tickets above face value on TicketsNow without disclosure. Other “white-label” resellers make it look to consumers that they’re buying from the original venue, when they’re actually buying marked-up seats.

More typically, resellers acquire tickets by beating individual concert-goers to the punch, through superior manpower and bot software. Sometimes bots merely reserve a seat without buying it, making it look to a prospective buyer that the seats are sold. Then, re-sellers capitalize on the desperation of entertainment-seekers locked out of the original sale by substantially marking up the price. Fees remain in place as well; in fact, GAO found that fees on resale sites were 31 percent of the (often inflated) face value, a higher percentage than for primary ticket sales.