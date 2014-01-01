“Bangs manes bouffants beehives Beatle caps butter faces brush-on lashes decal eyes puffy sweaters French thrust bras flailing leather blue jeans stretch pants stretch jeans honeydew bottoms eclair shanks elf boots ballerinas Knight slippers, hundreds of them, these little buds, bobbing and screaming, rocketing around inside the Academy of Music Theater underneath that vast old mouldering cherub dome up there—aren’t they super-marvelous!”

Wolfe is perhaps most fatiguing when writing about the lower classes. Here he becomes Dr. Wolfe, Department of American Studies, and what he finds attractive about the lower orders, as has many an intellectual slummer before him, is their vitality. At bottom, what is involved here is worship of the Noble Savage. (Wary of precisely this sort of worship, George Orwell once reminded the members of the Left-Wing Book Club that one thing they ought to keep in mind about the lower classes is that they smell.)



In its purest form the hymn to the Noble Savage has been best sung by Jack Kerouac. “At lilac evening,” Kerouac wrote in On the Road, “I walked with every muscle aching among the lights of 27th and Welton in the Denver colored section, wishing I were a Negro, feeling that the best the white world afforded was not enough ecstasy for me, not enough life, joy, kicks, darkness, music, not enough night.” (James Baldwin has remarked that if Kerouac isn’t getting enough night, he ought to come down to Harlem and read this particular passage from the stage of the Apollo Theater.) Wolfe never gets quite so naked about it, but he too can strike a note of supreme reverse condescension.

One of his best methods for doing so is to put that doctorate to work. In an essay on customized cars and their designers, for example, he writes: “If you study the works of Barris or Cushenberry ... or Ed Roth or Darryl Starbird, can you beat that name?, I think you come up with a fragment of art history.” There follows a discussion of customized cars in which Mondrian, Brancusi, Tiepolo, the Bauhaus Movement, Regency architecture, and the Apollonian and Dionysian lifestyle are hauled in—all in the most casual manner, of course. The customized car designers are decidedly Dionysian, we learn, and Dr. Wolfe’s own predelictions run that way as well. But the great thing, you see, is, that these poor slobs, these wonderful primitives tinkering away in a great tradition in their garages in L.A., have never even heard of Dionysus!

Wolfe is much better when he leaves the Noble Savages lie, and best of all when he writes about New York City. Here he drops his studied spontaneity, eases up on the rococo, slips his doctorate, and takes on the tone of the reasonably feeling New Yorker who has not yet been knocked insensate by the clatter of that city—the tone, that is, of exasperation. He believes Pavlov has more of value to say about New York than Freud. He himself can work up a ferocious hate for the place and, it seems to me, for all the right reasons. These are best put in an essay entitled “The Big League Complex”:

“New York more than any other city in the world probably is the city full of rich big shots—the rich, the celebrated, the glamorous. That is only half the story, however. There, at the top, are the glamorosi locked in the battle for the big prizes and the status. And there, at the bottom, are millions of people ... through whom the status feeling is racing like a rogue hormone. Much of what is chalked off as New York’s rudeness, aggressiveness or impersonal treatment is in fact nothing more than some poor bastard convinced that he is in a ‘big-league’ town, trying to put a little extra spin on his delivery”

Like a seasoned umpire trying to detect spitballs, Wolfe keeps a keen and humorous eye out for the source of that little extra spin. Inevitably it does turn out to be status. In “The Secret Vice,” an essay on men’s custom tailoring and the mania for the marginal differences that go into it, he tells of Ross, a New York lawyer who sees the world divided into two classes of men: “men with suits whose buttons are just sewn onto the sleeve, just some kind of cheapie decoration, or—yes!—men who can unbutton the sleeve at the wrist because they have real buttonholes and the sleeve really buttons up.” In “The Woman Who Has Everything,” which is about the sad life of rich young divorcees in New York, we learn of Kounovsky’s Gym, where “one goes into the cloak room and checks clothes labels for a while and, eventually, runs into some girl who has found a new place, saying, this is my last time here, I’ve found a place a place where you really have to take a shower afterwards.” Or in “The Voices of Village Square,” where Wolfe nails down the young men who today—and any day—can be found walking the streets of Greenwich Village: