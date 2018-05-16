But Tea is not so concerned with the high-flown “struggle of a soul” of intellectual addiction-litearture. She writes, instead, about the daily glory and pain of queer life. The pieces in the “Love and Queerness” section are, for want of a fancier term, mind-blowing. “Transmissions from Camp Trans” describes the great Michigan Womyn’s Music Festival (MWMF) controversy, in which its leader banned trans women from the famous lesbian party. In response, Camp Trans set up down the way. Tea’s reporting from Camp Trans is the opposite of the broad and ignorant way that gender nonconformity is written about in mainstream news outlets. It is done from a position of deep understanding, of detail. Trans men dominated Camp Trans at the time that Tea visited, for example, marginalizing the trans women who had begun the rebellion. She talks about the way that MWFW leader Lisa Vogel sees her trans-exclusionary politics as a “class and age issue.” She predicts that trans women will come to the fore of the movement. She writes all this in 2003.

“HAGS in Your Face” is an unparalleled account of HAGS, a lesbian gang of San Francisco tough butches. The crew ran around the city tagging “HAGS” wherever they could, beating up Nazi skinheads, and doing drugs. Tea lovingly traces the life of Stacey Quijas, the ferocious and tiny roadie whose huge L7 leg tattoos are on the cover of the band’s “Pretend That We’re Dead” single; she follows other people with cool names like Kelly Kegger, Joan of Anarchy. The Michigan Womyn’s Music Festival comes up again, brilliantly: Tea heard that HAG Johanna Lee poured “vanilla extract around the tents of lesbian feminists who were trying to kick the SM dykes out of the Michigan Womyn’s Music Festival, calling forth a plague of raccoons.” The piece is about being a hero but also being constantly unsafe; Tea remembers seeing a patron of Esta Noche, the first Latinx gay bar in San Francisco, “getting walloped with a two-by-four on the street outside.”

The tragic truth is that many of the HAGS died, of poverty or of bad heroin. But Tea does not close her tribute there: She ends with the question of how the HAGS will be treated by San Francisco queer history. Will they make it into high school syllabuses, or will they be gentrified out of visibility? “Is there a place in the culture for such wild ruffians, a crew of wounded animals who bash back?”

Tea honors the HAGS gang because it’s personal, because it’s important, and because the bad, hard, beautiful life of poor queers doesn’t make it into history. Her writing about butch-femme romance extends one hand back to the history of punk lesbian publishing (try Lorrie Sprecher’s Sister Safety Pin or the SM classic Coming to Power) and another forward, into the future. She writes the lives of the SM dykes, the trans women excluded by normative lesbians, the poor butches who are for some reason never, ever on television. Swagger is a way of walking away from, or through, the tough conditions of a heteronormative world. If Tea over-romanticizes that walk for a moment, it’s a small price for so much truth.