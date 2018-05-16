Under perfect circumstances, the new U.S. compound would be opened at the conclusion of a two-state peace agreement. Opening it now is jarring—not necessarily because it’s absent a peace process, but because Trump didn’t extract any Israeli concessions or get anything in return for it. He seemed more interested in fulfilling a campaign promise and pleasing his base of evangelical supporters.

The president incorporated language in his Jerusalem proclamation to signal he wasn’t changing the status quo: “We are not taking a position on final-status issues, including the specific boundaries of the Israeli sovereignty in Jerusalem, or the resolution of contested borders,” he said. But former U.S. officials with long histories on the Israeli-Palestinian portfolio say he’s used other language that’s sent a very different message to Palestinians.

On more than one public occasion, Trump has said he took Jerusalem “off the table,” and has never fully explained what that means. “By deliberately leaving this vague, he’s made sure that the Palestinians think that he’s giving all of Jerusalem to Israel,” said David Makovsky, a Mideast peace negotiator in the Obama administration. “Leaving that hanging in the air and letting everyone draw their own conclusions, the Palestinians are going to make the more maximalist conclusion.”

But this may be more than just an issue of perception, as Israel uses the time to make a more material claim to Jerusalem’s eastern half. “Given the fact that the Israeli government lays claim to both sides of the city, that there are seven government ministries in the east, nobody is talking about giving the Palestinians sovereignty over East Jerusalem,” said Aaron David Miller, the longtime Middle East peace negotiator and origin of the Clinton-lawyer comparison. “The Israeli government is creating realities on the ground designed to preempt a contiguous capital, and the Trump administration is acquiescing. It makes mission impossible all the more impossible.”

On the most basic level, the new embassy makes it politically more difficult to broker the international community’s vision of a two-state agreement with East Jerusalem as a capital of Palestine. As Israel entrenches itself deeper into all of Jerusalem (Netanyahu was not unaware of the reverberations of his final lines at Monday’s ceremony: “God bless Jerusalem, the eternal, undivided capital of Israel”), any future withdrawal becomes more fraught. It took 50,000 Israeli army officers to remove fewer than 10,000 settlers in Gaza in 2005. Imagine what it would look like if they ever had to remove hundreds of thousands from the West Bank and East Jerusalem. And crucially, any such withdrawal at that point would only create a Gaza-like power vacuum to be filled by Hamas.