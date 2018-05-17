America’s closest European allies know this much: They’re furious at President Donald Trump for withdrawing from the nuclear deal that his predecessor struck with Iran. But they have no idea what to do about it. Or, more accurately, they’re not sure they can do anything about it.

Britain, France, and Germany “are near-bursting with anger and exasperation at the United States,” The Washington Post reported on Monday, describing “a frenzy of meetings and phone calls among them over the past week” about the withdrawal and whether Trump will—as national security advisor John Bolton suggested—sanction European companies that don’t cut business ties with Iran. But these allies’ options are limited. “They can retreat in sullen bitterness, as one European official put it, but they realize that would accomplish little,” the Post reported. They can also try to preserve the Iran deal without the U.S., but “have not yet decided how far they are willing to go in antagonizing Trump.” Which is to say, Europe isn’t likely to respond to Trump’s latest decision with the “active resistance” that some pundits have called for.

Such indecision—some might call it helplessness—has come to define Europe’s reaction to Trump, despite its leaders’ claims of standing up to him. “Europe is taking more responsibility in turbulent times,” European Council President Donald Tusk insisted last June as they prepared to face Trump at the G20 summit in Hamburg. “We will speak with one voice.” But with one Trump decision after another—withdrawing from the Paris climate agreement, moving the U.S. embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, refusing to criticize Israel for killing protesters in Gaza—that is all Europe has done: spoken. It is a rhetorical resistance, at best. While nations like North Korea and China take advantage of Trumpian chaos to improve their position in the international order, Europe remains paralyzed.

That’s partly because Europe is wedded to the pre-Trump international order: an American creation that was dependent upon American power, and which is now being undermined by its own creator. NATO was spearheaded by the U.S., and the European Union was nurtured by American encouragement from Eisenhower to Obama. The creation of an international order built on trade, girded by institutions like the World Trade Organization and the World Bank, was an America project that Europe came to embrace. Now America is led by a protectionist president who has little regard for either NATO or the EU.