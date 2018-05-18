French also claims that Republicans have been just as responsive to #MeToo revelations as Democrats have:

Progressives might immediately respond, “Well, at least we’re cleaning house.” And it’s true that the number of politicians and celebrities who’ve resigned or been fired is growing long indeed. But conservatives have their own retort: “We are too.” Bill O’Reilly is off Fox. Roger Ailes was forced out before he passed away. Roy Moore lost an unlosable Senate seat. Missouri’s governor may well face impeachment.

The firings of O’Reilly and Ailes seem to have been business decisions; O’Reilly was targeted by an effective boycott, while Ailes was a legal liability. Moore won the Republican nomination in Alabama and indeed had the support of the party even after multiple women came forward with credible allegations of sexual assault and preying on minors. And, lest we forget, the party’s current leader is the predator-in-chief.

If the #MeToo movement has especially impacted “major progressive cultural institutions,” as French claims, it’s not because progressives are disproportionally inclined to mistreat women; it’s because progressives, being more committed to gender equality than conservatives, hold themselves to a higher moral standard on the issue—and are more willing to expose members of their own tribe, like Weinstein and Schneiderman, who prove to be #MeToo hypocrites. The fact that Hollywood is reeling from #MeToo more than Wall Street, and the Democratic Party more than the GOP, suggests that conservatives are less inclined to expose the abusive men among them.

But #MeToo isn’t only about punishing harassers. It’s about creating a more equal society, one where abusive men no longer enjoy impunity. One of the clearest ways to accomplish this is by elevating more women to positions of power. The answer to French’s question for Democrats—“where is your morally superior alternative?”—can be found in the historic number of Democratic women who are running for office in this year’s midterm elections.

Associated Press

As of last month, a record 309 women had declared their candidacy for the House of Representatives—231 of them as Democrats. Of the 60 women who have already won House primaries this year, 52 are Democrats. The likely result of this surge is a further widening of the gender cap between the parties on Capitol Hill. “Democrats already have about three times as many women in the chamber as Republicans, including Nancy Pelosi of California, the Democratic leader,” the Times noted.

As they field many more female candidates than the Republicans, Democrats are fully embracing their identity as a feminist party. While French and other conservatives continue to engage in whataboutism, there’s little doubt that a politician like Bill Clinton—whose offenses were much worse than, say, Franken’s—would stand no chance of surviving in today’s Democratic Party. And if the recent special elections are any indication, suburban women are rewarding the party for its shift.

David French argues that “justice has a way of revealing truth, and for the Left that truth is hard to face: In the battle for American hearts, it has lost the standing to make its moral case.” The opposite is true. The left may have had no standing before, but it is slowly earning a moral authority over Republicans on gender equality—not by echoing the slogan #MeToo, but by trying to live up to the principles behind it.