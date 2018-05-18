But there’s no evidence so far that federal investigators have undertaken any sort of Stasi-like operation here. If anything, there was more than enough smoke emanating from the Trump campaign in 2016 to justify the FBI’s concern about an actual fire: questions about campaign aide Paul Manafort’s ties to Putin-linked parties in Ukraine, Page’s summer sojourn to Moscow, and Papadopoulos’s loose-lipped chat with an Australian diplomat about potential Kremlin dirt on Hillary Clinton, for example.

Based on what’s known so far, what’s most disturbing is the pattern of behavior from Trump and congressional Republicans over the past year. It began last March when California Representative Devin Nunes held a strange White House press conference to claim there was proof to support Trump’s allegations that Barack Obama had wiretapped Trump Tower. The stunt by Nunes, who leads the House Intelligence Committee, marked the beginning of a long, damaging road for the oversight body’s credibility. Six months later, the Justice Department later told a federal court that no such evidence existed.

Then came the texts between FBI employees Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, which were discovered by the FBI’s inspector general last summer and later selectively leaked by members of Congress. Conservatives pointed to texts that disparaged Trump during his candidacy as evidence of the FBI’s institutional bias. By the time the candid exchanges became public, however, Mueller had already removed Strzok from his team because the inspector general had notified him of the texts’ existence. The messages also included criticism of Democratic figures like Chelsea Clinton, Bernie Sanders, and former attorney general Eric Holder, undercutting conservatives’ narrative.

In January, Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee began to demand the release of a classified memo they had drafted that purported to describe abuses of the FISA process. The Nunes memo, as it came to be known, claimed that FBI and Justice Department officials used “politically motivated or questionable sources” to obtain a surveillance warrant against Page during the 2016 election. Nunes and other top Republicans defended the memo as part of their oversight functions for the nation’s vast intelligence apparatus.



But it was also clear that Republicans sought to undermine the Russia investigation and insulate Trump from further political damage. The Justice Department called the memo’s impending release “reckless” and the FBI issued an unusual public statement warning that the bureau had “grave concerns about material omissions of fact that fundamentally impact the memo’s accuracy.” Trump eventually approved its release after some redactions. The memo’s contents not only fell far short of Republicans’ hype, but bolstered the investigation’s credibility in some ways.

Now it’s reports of an informant inside the Trump campaign, and the president’s “allies are waging an increasingly aggressive campaign to undercut the Russia investigation by exposing the role” of the informant, the Post reported on Thursday. (The article notes that the source “is a U.S. citizen who has provided information over the years to both the FBI and the CIA ... and aided the Russia investigation both before and after Mueller’s appointment in May 2017, according to people familiar with his activities.” CNN reported on Friday that the source was not, to use Trump’s malapropism, “implanted” in the campaign by the FBI.)

Once again, there’s a strong pushback from FBI and Justice Department leadership. “The day that we can’t protect human sources is the day the American people start becoming less safe,” FBI Director Christopher Wray told senators earlier this week. “Human sources in particular who put themselves at great risk to work with us and with our foreign partners have to be able to trust that we’re going to protect their identities and in many cases their lives and the lives of their families.”

It’s worth noting that the redacted Nunes memo, perhaps for the very reason that it was redacted, didn’t do the damage that federal law-enforcement officials had warned about. But it’s easy to see how the outing of an FBI informant—especially for nakedly partisan reasons, a true “witch hunt” of sorts—would be disastrous for the bureau’s ability to investigate criminal conspiracies, to say nothing of the informant’s safety. For most Americans, that would be enough reason for caution. For Trump and his allies, it may be an incentive to push harder.