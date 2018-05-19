Before he even began his sermon at the marriage of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the Most Reverend Michael Curry rang a different note. Was that an iPad in his hands? Curry is the presiding bishop of the Episcopal Church, the first African-American to hold the post. In contrast to the pleasant but stiff manner of the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, who solemnized the marriage, and the Right Reverend David Conner, who led the service, Curry was warm. He seemed more connected to the contemporary world. And Curry was there to talk about reality, a novelty in this most unreal of spectacles.

His sermon began citing the Song of Solomon: “Love is as strong as death ... its flashes are flashes of fire, a raging flame.” From there he worked up a theme of love as fire. Dr. Martin Luther King saw power in love, Curry said: “Don’t underestimate it.” Then he cited “an old medieval poem that says, ‘Where true love is found, god himself is there.’” Presumably he meant the ubi caritas hymn, whose refrain translates as, “Where charity and love are, God is there.”

Love is powerful, love is vast—love is about more than one young couple. But, Curry continued, love is also religious. The core of Jesus’s teachings lie in unconditional love for god. Love your neighbor, too. Those two concepts underpin every other commandment. From here, Curry made a gorgeous rhetorical pivot. Jesus’s movement, he said, was revolutionary. “If you don’t believe me,” he said, “there were some old slaves in America’s antebellum South who explained the dynamic power of love and why it has the power.” Love is not only big and small, but also personal and political. It is social and it is individual, and it works even in history’s darkest hours.

Imagine a world where love drives us to be truly selfless, Curry went on. In one of the many jokes that had the congregation in small rictus grins, Curry said that “Jesus did not get an honorary doctorate for dying. He ... wasn’t getting anything out of it.” Imagine if we all lived this way, Curry exhorted those in attendance, and those watching at home. “Imagine this tired old world when love is the way.”