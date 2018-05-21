Peterson’s footnotes are almost as vintage as his wardrobe. The field of experts he likes to cite are all scholars who enjoyed their greatest vogue in the middle decades of the twentieth century: Aside from Jung, Peterson draws heavily on the work of literary scholar Joesph Campbell, literary theorist Northrop Frye, and religious historian Mircea Eliade, who form the bedrock of Peterson’s mythological analysis.

Jung, Campbell, and Eliade believed that mythology contained the core truths of human culture, and shared an affinity for reactionary politics. They flirted to some degree with far-right politics in the 1930s. Eliade had the most extensive ties, being a supporter of the Iron Guard in his native Romania. Campbell was an anti-Semite and Jung was sympathetic to the fascist dictatorships of Francisco Franco and Benito Mussolini. After the age of fascism ended, the three men became more conventional conservatives.

It was no accident that these leading mythologists were men of the political right. They were trying to use comparative mythology to replace natural theology (which had been undermined by the rise of science). Showing that there was a common set of myths underlying all human cultures was a way of shoring up the claims of tradition, which were under siege by political challenges from the left and by social changes fostered by modernity.

In his 1999 book The Politics of Myth, University of California religion scholar Robert Ellwood argued that these mythologists disdained modern society but “lauded traditional ‘rooted’ peasant culture, including its articulation in myths that came not from writers but from ‘the people,’ and they no less praised the charismatic heroes ancient and modern who allegedly personified that culture’s supreme values.” Ellwood also notes that “the profoundest flaw of mythological thinking” was “a tendency to think in generic terms of peoples, races, religions, or parties.”

In Peterson, this tendency is manifest in his deeply polarized view of gender. He believes that the divide between men and women is absolute in the mythological realm (which, he believes, should guide all well functioning societies). “Order and chaos are the yang and yin of the famous Taoist symbol: two serpents head to tail,” Peterson argues in 12 Rules of Life. “Order is the white, masculine serpent; Chaos, its black, feminine counterpart.” What makes Peterson a reactionary thinker is not just that he sees the world in such stark categories, but that he believes these categories are invariable.

Peterson extolls classic Disney movies like Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs as upholding primordial gender roles, but objects to Frozen for violating those norms. “It might be objected (as it was, with Disney’s more recent and deeply propagandistic Frozen) that a woman does not need a man to rescue her,” Peterson writes in 12 Rules of Life. “That may be true, and it may not. It may be that only the woman who wants (or has) a child needs a man to rescue her—or at least to support and aid her. In any case, it is certain that a woman needs consciousness be rescued, and, as noted above, consciousness is symbolically masculine and has been since the beginning of time (in the guise of both order and of the Logos, the mediating principle).”

The argument here is that Frozen is propaganda because it violates mythical tropes that have existed since “the beginning of time.” But are myths really so unwavering and static?

As it happens, there was another Canadian scholar who taught, as Peterson does, at the University of Toronto, who made it his life work to argue against this assumption. Like Peterson, Northrop Frye, who flourished as a scholar from the 1940s until his death in 1991, wrote cultural analysis that was shaped by the works of Jung, Eliade and Campbell. (Someday we’ll have a cultural history explaining why Jung is so popular in Canada. The Swiss psychologist’s fingerprints can also be seen in the works of novelists like Robertson Davies and Margaret Atwood as well as the cartoonist Dave Sim.) But Frye was critical of the “latent conservatism” of these mythologists.

As Glenn Robert Gill showed in Northrop Frye and the Phenomenology of Myth, Frye’s major innovation as a literary scholar was to take mythology away from the etherial realm of Jung’s “collective unconscious” (a speculative netherworld that defies empirical verification) and return it to history. In his studies of the Bible and literature, Frye showed that mythical archetypes were powerful and recurring, yes, but also subject to revision.

The great example here was William Blake, who took the myths of the Bible and inverted them in spectacular fashion, imagining the God as a tyrant and the Devil as a rebel. “The reason Milton wrote in fetters when he wrote of Angels & God, and at liberty when of Devils & Hell, is because he was a true Poet and of the Devil’s party without knowing it,” Blake wrote in The Marriage of Heaven and Hell (circa 1790).

Blake re-wrote the Bible, just as Frozen re-wrote the Disney princess by making the traditional witch figure (the magic-powered Elsa) into a heroine. That’s the way culture works. Myths are not just handed down in unchanging fashion; they are repurposed, tweaked, and sometimes inverted. Contra Peterson, witches aren’t real. More importantly, the cultural meaning of witches changes over time (as with the feminist effort to reclaim witches as heroines).

Peterson sees himself as a mythical hero, a Prometheus bringing light to humanity. But a character from Victorian literature is more apropos: In George Eliot’s Middlemarch, the vivacious Dorothea Brooke marries Edward Casaubon, a venerable scholar penning a tome promising “the Key to All Mythologies.” Brooke discovers, too late, that far from being a genius, Mr. Casaubon is a musty fraud.