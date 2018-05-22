If there is an international order, it seems to be in crisis. Vladimir Putin boasts of new nuclear weaponry impervious to NATO defenses and is accused of ordering an assassination on British soil; Xi Jinping has been relieved of presidential term limits and is positioning China as an alternative to Western liberalism; and Kim Jong Un has transformed himself from the frequently lampooned leader of a pariah state into a diplomatic player on a world scale. In a recent Op Ed in the New York Times, Bret Stephens warned of the rise of “Dictatorship, Inc.”—an “axis of evil” that includes Russia, China, Korea, Syria, and Iran. His prescription was a renewed “belief in what used to be called the free world.”

Meanwhile, in the ten years since the financial crisis, the Western core of the global order has fractured internally, with movements of the right and left increasingly skeptical of the viability of the European and Atlantic communities. The election of an “America First” candidate in 2016 seemed to signal a U.S. retreat from the community of shared strategic interests associated with the “West.” Some now look for leadership in Europe. In a September interview on MSNBC, Hillary Clinton declared Angela Merkel to be “the most important leader in the free world.” A few months later, the French commentator Nicolas Tenzer wondered whether the mantle of free world leadership might be assumed by Emmanuel Macron.

The “free world” framework proved remarkably successful in justifying a cohesive Western alliance and U.S.-dominated global order of unprecedented power and scope.

But while dangers abound, defenders of the current order seem to have difficulty defining the system they seek to preserve. What justifies the continued existence of a transatlantic alliance binding the U.S. to Western Europe, and how does it relate to a broader global order? What is the free world that Stephens wants to revive and that Merkel and Macron have been nominated to lead? What is being challenged by foreign dictators and anti-establishment movements? How was the construction of the current order originally justified and in whose name should it be preserved?

The term “free world” emerged in the late 1930s and early 1940s as an anti-fascist rallying cry. In the spring of 1938, a group of French writers and politicians, including former Prime Minister Édouard Herriot, founded a magazine called “Monde libre” (Free World) in an attempt to foster greater solidarity among democratic nations. Four years later, at the height of WWII, the American Vice President Henry Wallace emphasized the existential nature of the global conflict in a speech to the U.S.-based International Free World Association: “This is a fight between a slave world and a free world. Just as the United States in 1862 could not remain half slave and half free, so in 1942 the world must make its decision for a complete victory one way or the other.” Later that year, the Oscar-winning Frank Capra propaganda film “Prelude to War” illustrated the point by showing two spheres side by side, one black and one white, one a “free world” and the other a “slave world,” each encompassing an entire globe. The message was clear and much repeated: the planet had become small and interdependent; the forces of slavery had set out to conquer the world; and the fate of freedom everywhere depended on their defeat.