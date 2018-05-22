The articles of impeachment against Nixon drawn up by the House Judiciary Committee in 1974 relied on a “pattern and practice” of abuses of power—for example instigating wiretaps on certain individuals or siccing the Internal Revenue Service on perceived enemies—and there’s now plenty of evidence that Trump repeatedly attempted to abuse power, for example when he urged the Justice Department to resume an investigation of Hillary Clinton and the Clinton Foundation (the latter of which has in fact taken place). As for the attacks on Amazon, his newest and questionably helpful attorney Rudy Giuliani said in a television interview in early May that Trump had acted to kill a merger between ATT and Time Warner (which owns his hated CNN), a statement that contradicted a number of previous White House denials (the White House once again denied this, and Giuliani tried to walk it back). And Trump’s obsessive, single-minded attacks on Bezos via Amazon and The Washington Post constitute their own pattern of abuse of power and therefore are grounds for another impeachable offense.

Given the amount of lying coming from the president and the White House (which itself could constitute an impeachable offense), learning the facts about the president’s actions is more challenging than at any time in modern history, perhaps since Woodrow Wilson’s wife governed during a cover-up of her husband’s grave illness.

According to the article in the Post about Trump’s effort to hurt Bezos’s profits, which the Post reporters said was based on information from three people, Trump has gone so far as to call Postmaster General Brennan into his office several times to pressure her to double the rates for shipping packages. While the U.S. Post Office is a semi-autonomous institution, the postmaster general is chosen by a board that the president appoints, and so he has considerable authority over that agency. This brazen abuse of power has reportedly been going on for the last year and a half. Thus far Brennan has resisted the president’s pressure, which can’t be an easy thing for an individual to do.

One wonders how this could have gone on for so long without someone on the president’s staff warning him he’s playing a very dangerous game. This could have to do with the weakness of his staff, or the president’s refusal to hear what he doesn’t want to, but such a pattern of abuse isn’t an obscure matter. Though it’s said that the presidential meetings with Brennan have been kept off his public schedule, certain presidential aides have to know whom the boss is meeting with—unless when she meets with the president a bag is put over her head and she uses an assumed name. In particular, Chief of Staff John Kelly and White House counsel Don McGahn have reason to make it their business to know with whom the president is meeting in the Oval Office and what the agenda is, and presumably they would understand the danger inherent in the president’s attempts to bully the postmaster general into doing something to satisfy his personal grievances. Moreover, if Trump has felt he could exert such pressure with impunity, what else may he have done along these lines?

Trump’s obsession with Bezos and Amazon follows a pattern of willful ignorance. He leapt for a summit meeting with Kim Jong-un without thinking through its implications. His “trade war” with China has been on and then off. He went ahead with moving the U.S. embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, and ended up with the violence that so many Middle East experts (including Israeli military and security officials, past and present) had predicted, and without getting anything from Israel in return. His attacks on the Iran nuclear deal weren’t based on any apparent knowledge of its particulars; he exaggerates the problem of illegal immigration; he launched a trade war, which Trump had said are “good and easy to win,” without comprehending the effect on major sectors of the American economy or on our closest allies (or who used to be our closest allies).

Trump’s demand that the Justice Department inspect its own conduct during the 2016 campaign is based on a gross exaggeration (“infiltrated or surveilled” his campaign “for Political Purposes [sic]”) of the fact that an FBI informant was used to sniff out rumors that Russia was trying to help Trump to win the election. And in the case of Amazon, it apparently doesn’t matter to Trump that the Postal Service says that it profits handsomely from its contract with Amazon. This habit of a president acting on bad or no information is a danger to us all.

A Democratic-controlled House, which could result from the upcoming midterm elections, might impeach Trump, but at this point it seems highly unlikely that 67 votes can be found in the Senate to convict him and thus remove him from office. As yet we don’t know what all the charges might be, and it’s clear that more journalistic digging is in order to ascertain if the president has abused his powers in other ways. Perhaps the Amazon-postmaster general story will encourage other pressured government officials, if they exist, to come forward. The government isn’t a president’s play toy and whoever uses that office to carry out personal vendettas should pay a high price for that. If a president can attack an individual for a reason of his own, no one is safe.