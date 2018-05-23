Netflix is on a buying spree. Over the last several months, the company has announced a $100 million partnership with Grey’s Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes and a $300 million deal with TV’s man of the moment Ryan Murphy, both of which will last multiple years. Netflix has also announced a plan to flood its streaming service with content, including some 700 original projects, a staggering number for a company that has been making shows and movies for less than a decade. And on Monday, Netflix formalized a “high 8-figure deal” deal with Barack and Michelle Obama, which suggests that their TV contract will be worth a bit more than the $65 million book deal the couple signed with Penguin Random House a year ago.

The details of the Obama project are scarce, but it is nevertheless useful in parsing Netflix’s intentions. Its competitors—particularly Amazon and Disney, which is launching its streaming service in 2019—are investing in ultra-big-budget shows set in recognizable pieces of intellectual property: The Lord of the Rings in the case of the former, Marvel and Star Wars for the latter. Netflix, in contrast, is investing in the kinds of programs that you see all the time on traditional television: sitcoms, police procedurals, talk shows. It suggests that Netflix is content to replicate television as we know it—and the results are deliberately less than spectacular.



According to preliminary reporting, the Obamas will be creating programs that could include “scripted series, unscripted series, docu-series, documentaries, and features”—which is another way of saying that no one really has any idea what they’re going to be doing, including Netflix and the Obamas. With network television in disarray, Netflix is pitching itself as a safe space for creators—a place where people like Murphy and Rhimes and the Obamas can pursue projects they want to pursue, with little intervention.



This has always been central to Netflix’s mission. When it launched its first scripted series, an adaptation of the British show House of Cards, in 2011, it “offered total creative control of the production,” according to Wired, even though the show was the most expensive drama being produced at the time. This innovation doubled as a piece of branding: Many directors are wary of working with Netflix, since most marketing is done within the platform, which means that many shows struggle to find an audience; for many filmmakers, the fact that Netflix films are not widely released is considered a dealbreaker. What Netflix had to offer was creative control and deep pockets.

