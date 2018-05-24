The Garbage Times abounds with trash. Its title aptly evokes the novella’s feel of both a droll journal of reported events and a broad characterization of a whole era of life. The narrator identifies with the rats and pigeons that “eat garbage off the sidewalk.” Watching the teeming rats in the basement of the bar where he works, he imagines “one super-commander, standing six feet and weighing two hundred pounds who looked exactly like me and who was actually me.”

THE GARBAGE TIMES/WHITE IBIS: TWO NOVELLAS by Sam Pink Soft Skull Press, 272 pp., $16.95

Working is hard. But if the narrator’s a rat, he’s a survivor. He’s also a keen observer of his kind, and the book brims over with the blasted personalities of Chicago’s low-wage labor force. His relationship with the bartender makes for a comedy of revulsion. She’s forever asking him to get a “weirdo” out of the bar or to “check on” the bathrooms, which are invariably “filled with shit.” (As he notes, “No one ever just checked on something like a bathroom.”) Not working is harder: When he wanders the streets during the off-hours, he encounters characters like “Crazy Keith.” With his “slicked-back gray hair and a boiled-looking face and that ‘Is he going to bite me’ presence,” Keith lures the narrator around the city, dribbling disjointed conspiracy theories and plying him with weed.

The details are funny, but they never come at the characters’ expense (as they do, for example, when Bukowski writes about “subnormals”). Instead, Pink accords them a heightened humanity. The narrator shares affectionate banter with the bartender, a tenderness between workers at an unpleasant job. “Hey, you really like turquoise,” he says when he notices her rings and bracelets. “Don’t touch my hag-hands,” she scolds him. And after a few pages of watching Keith drink orange malt liquor, we learn that his “ol lady” is in the hospital, dying of pancreatic cancer. In both cases, a deeper yearning lurks beneath the surface.

When the narrator appears in White Ibis, he occupies a dramatically different wilderness. Whereas he begins The Garbage Times alone and talking to himself, at the start of White Ibis he’s in dialogue with a woman he calls “my girl.” They’re on their way to Tampa—the “other side of a sunlit portal”—where her parents live. Thrust into suburban domesticity, the narrator is wracked with anxiety. Once the scrappy rat, he’s now aligned with the ibis at the end of his driveway: “I really wanted the white ibis to like me and to be my friend,” but “to its credit, it—seemingly—did not” want the same. His defensive posture has been punctured.

Work in Tampa is scarce. The job search becomes an occasion for self-reckoning: “It was a matter of being, objectively, what one might call, you know, sort of unemployable.” This is partly by choice. He considers but then dismisses an exciting opportunity to “dress up in a bagel suit and walk around outside.” He swells but then deflates at an interview for a stock job at Wine Depot and More! when he sees the “stupid fucking sign” with its “cartoon bunch of grapes” and considers “the inventory,” “the asshole customers,” the manager with his “classic manager look/personality.” Part of what’s fun to read here is the narrator’s interior—his running commentary on the ineffable horrors of suburban strip-mall culture. The labor of a liquor store is as depressing as the ephemeral relief customers seek there. There’s a moral value in sympathizing with the person consigned to this grim work. But there’s also sense in opting out—if you can.