Advocates say the law is so restrictive that it has prevented some women for seeking medical treatment for the aftermath of an illegal termination. The website of Together for Yes, a civil campaign organized to repeal the amendment, features one such story: A mother of three avoided seeking medical treatment, even though she experienced sustained bleeding after taking illegal abortion pills. “I’m sure it would have been suspicious to turn up at the doctor a week after a ‘miscarriage,’ having sought no medical help at the time,” she reported.

The “Christian right” is a loose term for a religiously diverse group. In the U.S., it’s best understood as an occasionally fraught, informal coalition of Protestant, Catholic, and Mormon organizations and denominational bodies that unite on some issues while diverging on others. They tend to agree on the immorality of abortion and same-sex marriage, though not necessarily on specific policy or political tactics. The coalition’s strength is most visible on domestic issues, such as California’s Proposition 8 on same-sex marriage, opposition to trans bathroom laws, and campaigns against abortion rights and certain anti-discrimination provisions.

But Christianity, of course, is a global faith, and individual Christians have global concerns. Since campaigning for the Irish referendum began, American anti-choice activists have travelled to Ireland to proselytize at length in defense of the Eighth Amendment. As CNN reported on Wednesday, members of the Colorado-based anti-choice group Let Them Live travelled to Ireland to canvass on behalf of the amendment for a solid month before the vote. At one demonstration documented by The New York Times in March, most protesters were American. A review of GoFundMe revealed fundraising campaigns set up by American anti-abortion activists seeking money to travel to Ireland; several identify themselves as students at Christendom College, a conservative Catholic school in Fort Royal, Virginia.

Some U.S.-based activists are waging an online influence campaign. Although Ireland does regulate overseas donations to domestic campaigns, a loophole allows anyone to purchase Facebook ads urging Irish citizens to vote in a particular way. OpenDemocracy.net reported in April that a review completed by the Transparent Referendum Initiative found that “145 groups and individuals have bought more than 350 Facebook ads about the referendum.” Some are Irish, but many are American, and while some of these would-be influencers are pro-choice, others include U.S.-based anti-abortion organizations like the Radiance Foundation and Live Action.

This isn’t the first time Americans have tried to sway an Irish vote. Christian right groups similarly tried to influence the country’s referendum on same-sex marriage. And some Irish groups welcome the assistance, as they work closely with American groups to restrict abortion and LGBT rights at home and abroad. “In general, the U.S. Christian right works on several different planes: grassroots, policy/government level, and litigation,” explained Gillian Kane, a senior policy and advocacy adviser for Ipas, a global reproductive rights non-profit. “In a Catholic country like Ireland, grassroots organizing is facilitated through U.S. Catholic NGOs like the Virginia-based Human Life International, which has a dedicated office in Mayo, Ireland.”

Human Life International Ireland also has links to the U.S.-based World Congress of Families (WCF), which organizes a series of right-wing conferences under the umbrella of the International Organization for the Family (IOF). IOF’s president is Brian Brown, the former head of the National Organization for Marriage. The group also lists Allan Carlson as its “John Howard Senior Fellow and Editor of The Natural Family: An International Journal of Research and Policy.” In 2005, Carlson and his colleague Paul Mero published a “manifesto” that identifies “human depopulation” as “the true demographic danger facing the earth,” calls for bans on abortion and no-fault divorce, and urges employers to pay a “family wage” to “heads of households” (i.e. men) to reinforce “the natural bonds of family.”

By 2014, World Congresses had occurred in Prague, Geneva, Warsaw, Moscow, and Sydney, among other major world cities. Most host nations experienced an uptick in broader anti-LGBT activity or specific anti-LGBT legislation as a result. Poland attempted to ban “homosexual propaganda;” Russia has actually done so. Global reach is an integral part of the WCF’s mission, as Masha Gessen reported for Harper’s in 2017; Carlson founded the group after he and a group of Russian sociologists became “convinced” that the “degradation of the natural family” had contributed to Russia’s population decline.

WCF and groups like it provide networking and resources for ideological allies overseas. As a global coalition, Christian right groups have become an effective lobby. Human Life International Ireland, like the WCF, boasts consultative status at the United Nations, where it says on its website that it lobbies against abortion rights.

As Peter Montgomery reported for Public Eye magazine in 2016, the Christian right is particularly active at the United Nations Human Rights Committee. One American group, Family Watch International, deployed a team of 20 volunteers to attend a 2016 meeting of the Commission on the Status of Women, where they lobbied individuals against explicit references to reproductive rights. Groups like the Center for Family and Human Rights, Concerned Women for America, and the International Right to Life Foundation consistently work as part of an international alliance to influence a global body that has criticized Irish abortion law for violating women’s human rights.

Added Kane, “Groups like the Arizona-based Alliance Defending Freedom have litigated cases in Europe and Latin America at the national and regional level. The work of these groups is aimed at eliminating access to legal health services, and specifically at eroding the legal mechanisms that protect this access. This goes not just for women’s health services, but equally profoundly, to human rights protections against discrimination.”

Irish voters may reject the Eighth Amendment on Friday. But even if they do, the international alliance that tried to influence the vote won’t quietly accept defeat. The far right is on the rise in Europe and elsewhere, which will give the Christian right more of an edge at international bodies like the U.N. as well as within a domestic context. For Christian activist groups, this is a matter of conviction. The idea that human beings possess the right to terminate pregnancies or engage in same-sex activity transgresses the most profound tenets of a sacred belief system. Friday’s result is a life-or-death matter, and that is the only area upon which either side agrees.