New York, NY— (May 17, 2018) — The New Republic announced today that Emily Cooke will join as Editorial Director, effective June 7. Cooke will be based in New York City and report to the Editor, J.J. Gould.



In the newly created role, Cooke will oversee day-to-day editorial operations in New York; lead new editorial-development initiatives, including the expansion of The New Republic’s coverage of culture, technology, and business; and support greater collaboration across the organization as a whole. “Emily’s an unusual talent and perfect for TNR,” Gould said. “She’s an experienced, deft manager with a capacious mind and a creative spirit. We’re really lucky to be able to welcome her as a colleague.”

Most recently, Cooke was Deputy Editor at Harper’s Magazine, where she was previously a Senior Editor responsible for the magazine’s Readings section and editing features. Before Harper’s, she held roles at Bookforum and The New Inquiry. Cooke has contributed to a range of other publications, including the London Review of Books, The New York Times Book Review, and The Times Literary Supplement. She has an M.F.A. from Columbia University.

Originally from Oregon, Cooke’s first editorial position was as an intern at Tin House, the American literary magazine and book publisher based in Portland, Oregon, and New York City. TNR’s Chairman and Editor in Chief, Win McCormack, is also the Publisher and Editor in Chief at Tin House.