Laïcité is rooted in a memory of the French Revolution, when the Catholic Church acted as an anti-revolutionary, pro-monarchy force. Eventually, this sense of secularism as a central principle of any French republic led to the 1905 law that separates Church and State, mandating state neutrality toward religions and the religious neutrality of public employees. But since the 1980s, many politicians and intellectuals have reinterpreted laïcité to confine all displays of religion to the private sphere. A 2004 law that bans conspicuous religious signs in public schools exemplified that shift. The country likes to see itself as a colorblind community defined by political citizenship, not ethnicity or religion, and scoffs at “Anglo-Saxon multiculturalism.” Students’ display of their religious identities could lead to proselytizing and interfere with the school’s ability to transmit Republican values, the 2004 law’s architects argued. While this law doesn’t apply to university students like Pougetoux, her critics have drawn on its theoretical underpinnings.

A wave of terrorist attacks beginning in 2015, many committed by the children or grandchildren of immigrants from former colonies, has deepened national anxiety over French Muslims. Social media’s echo chambers have given the issue particularly hysterical and toxic undertones. A 2016 survey indicates that the majority of the French population wildly overestimates the size of the Muslim community—31 percent, four times larger than the reality. Radio shows and op-eds asking whether Islam is “compatible with the Republic” are prolific; a February survey indicates that nearly half of the population doesn’t think it is. In a televised interview from April, President Emmanuel Macron said the headscarf was “not compatible with the civility of our country.”

Pougetoux is only the most recent young French Muslim to be demonized by figures on the left and right—not for questioning the Republic or its values, but for wearing a sign associated with her faith. In February, the media fixated on Mennel Ibtissim, a candidate on the TV singing contest “The Voice,” who performed her own rendition of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah”—in English and Arabic—with her hair covered in a turban. Trolls dug into her social media posts and found that, when she was 18, she had defended a common conspiracy theory suggesting the 2016 Nice truck attack that killed 86 was staged. Pina, Bouvet and media personalities across the political spectrum insisted that Ibtissim was an Islamist cog seeking to “normalize” the headscarf in France. She was ultimately pressured to withdraw from the show.

But Pougetoux, perhaps because she represented a student union in a country where unions hold particular sway and are an important element of French protest culture, struck a particularly sensitive nerve, and her case reverberated to the highest echelons of government. Marlène Schiappa, President Macron’s minister for gender equality who made headlines with her theatrical reading of The Vagina Monologues, called Pougetoux’s hijab “proof of religion’s grip” and “a form of promotion of political Islam.” Appearing on French TV news station BFMTV, Interior Minister Gerard Collomb likened her to the “youth that are attracted to the Islamic State,” and said her presence in UNEF showed the need to foster a “moderate Islam to oppose this radical Islam.” “Some sort of veil,” he admitted when pressed by the anchor, might be okay, but “indeed not the full veil that Pougetoux wears.” He went on, “My mother, when she went to church, would wear a sort of veil—and perhaps yours did the same—and that was a sign, a religious sign, but not a voluntary marker of identity to show that you are different from French society.”

The minister’s statements drew immediate criticism. “It was a deliberate attempt to set the stage for further legislation to control Muslims’ visibility,” Muslim activist Yasser Louati told me. In an interview with Buzzfeed, Pougetoux herself called Collomb’s remarks “pathetic” and “violent,” suggesting that, based on his logic, France might start measuring women’s headscarves. Her hijab has “no political function,” she said, stressing that her religious views do not interfere with her ability to represent students’ interests. Others pointed out that Pougetoux, as a student and union representative who appeared on national television, evidently does not adhere to the literalist interpretations of Islam that might confine her to a role of subordination.