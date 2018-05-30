THE MAN WHO CLIMBS TREES by James Aldred. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, 272 pp., $26.00

The memoir is written in a Boys’ Own style: Though beset by wild beasts and mortal peril, Aldred makes it to the top. It isn’t the most sophisticated bit of literary craftsmanship, but it’s also not a travel diary of an Englishman’s exotic thrills abroad, that most exploitative and icky of genres. It’s just a book about trees—and sometimes animals.

Aldred seems immune to vertigo. He does, however, describe feeling exposed while 70 feet above ground in a Kapok tree. But that feeling of exposure comes more from the deranged harpy eagle that is intent on ripping him to shreds for approaching her nest. He’s in a “riot helmet, stab vest, and arm greaves,” but still the eagle gets him. “The next thing I knew I was spinning on my rope, seeing stars,” he writes. “My ears were ringing, and I could feel a searing pain at the base of my skull. I scrambled back onto the spike-covered branch as quickly as possible and placed my hand on the pain. The left-hand side of my neck between collar and jaw was numb, and when I took my hand away there was blood on my fingers.”

The hazards of a professional tree climber come largely from literal attacks by animals, rather than psychological attacks of fear. He does mess up sometimes, forgetting to tie a rope while 200 feet up for example. But the creatures that Aldred faces while up in the canopy are astonishing. He gets to hang out with chimps by moonlight, sure. But botflies also occupy his testicles in the Congo (which entails a painful extractive procedure: “I reached for a sterile syringe and slowly slid its long needle into my flesh”). An elephant charges him on a beach while he’s trying to pee (“There was no warning, no bellowing, just a dreadful silent intent accompanied by the ominous crash of foliage as he powered his five-ton bulk through the tree trunks and scrub as if they were grass”). He nearly dies of anaphylactic shock after climbing into some African honeybees in Gabon (“One managed to prize its way through my tightly clamped lips to sting the inside of my left cheek. I ground it in my teeth and spat it out, but another three crawled inside to do the same”).

At other moments it’s the weather that Aldred must fight. In the most exhilarating scene in The Man Who Climbs Trees (apart from the elephant, maybe), Aldred forgets his water before climbing a massive dipterocarp in Borneo. Earlier, while scouting for the tree up a strangler fig, 150 feet above the surface of the earth, Aldred had experienced a moment of the pure sublime: “It was a truly humbling experience, and with it came a feeling of acceptance and belonging—not just to the forest, but to nature itself—and as the emotion rolled over me in a wave, I burst into tears of joy.”

Too bad he forgot the water. Almost 250 feet up the dipterocarp, Aldred’s muscles seize up from dehydration and over-exertion. His hands are useless. “Feeling the panic rise within me, I watched in horror as my hands were twisted into useless claws by tendons that threatened to snap,” he writes. Then the thunder starts, and the tree starts to thrash around “like a rat in the jaws of a terrier.” Then the lightning starts, while he’s up the highest tree in a rainforest—an idiotic place to spend an electrical storm. “I had never felt so helpless in all my life, but there was nowhere to hide,” Aldred writes. “Had I really traveled to the other side of the world only to get struck by lightning in the top of a tree?”