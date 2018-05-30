Supervised release is imposed by a judge at sentencing, to follow the term of imprisonment. The judge may fix the length of supervision at any number of years or for life and may include any “conditions of release” that he or she deems appropriate. In an opinion criticizing district judges for imposing supervised release without justification, Seventh Circuit Judge Richard Posner counted 10 “mandatory” conditions of release, 14 “standard” conditions, and 13 “special” or “additional” conditions, for a total of 37. A typical set of conditions might require that you:

stay in contact with your probation officer;



live in a place approved by your probation officer;



maintain a full-time job;



report any changes in your employment, residence, or finances;



participate in drug or mental health counseling;



pass periodic drug tests;



avoid places where drugs are used or sold;



avoid anyone with a felony conviction;



obtain your probation officer’s permission before leaving the district; and



complete a community-service project.



The data show that this system is incredibly strict, and that its reach is vast. Between 2005 and 2009, federal judges imposed supervised release in approximately 300,000 cases, with an average term lasting over 40 months. By 2010, more than 10,000 federal inmates were locked up for violating their supervised release. The supervision costs the federal government $400 million annually (not including the cost of incarcerating people for violations).

The tension between supervising former inmates and helping them reintegrate into the community has been evident for a long time. In his famous history of the prison system, Michel Foucault quoted a French inmate from 1823, who lamented that restrictions on his residence and work had made it impossible for him to earn an honest living: “I was driven to despair, I wanted to become an honest man again; the surveillance plunged me back into misfortune.” One-hundred fifty years later, the American Friends Service Committee similarly denounced parole boards and parole officers as tools to keep the “powerless in line,” calling their dominion over offenders’ lives an “exquisite form of torture …. one of the most painful aspects of prison life.”

Created by the Sentencing Reform Act of 1984, supervised release was supposed to reduce the monitoring of former prisoners. Under the old “parole” system, inmates could earn early release from prison, but then had to serve the rest of their sentences in the community, subject to a parole officer’s supervision. The SRA abolished parole and instead gave judges the option of imposing supervised release only on those defendants who needed extra support to “ease the[ir] … transition into the community.” The idea was that people would spend more of their time in prison, but would also receive less supervision after their release. Yet as the political winds shifted, Congress gradually made supervised release more expansive and more punitive. Federal judges now impose supervised release in 99 percent of qualifying cases, and the number of people under supervision has increased five-fold.

Over the past 30 years, supervised release has transformed into a shadow criminal justice system that both reflects and perpetuates racial inequality. In her book, The New Jim Crow, Professor Michelle Alexander examined how restrictions on former inmates, the majority of whom are Black or Hispanic, put them “at increased risk of arrest because their lives are governed by additional rules that do not apply to everyone else.” This inequality continues into the courthouse, as unlike most defendants, people accused of violating the terms of their supervised release do not enjoy the rights to a speedy trial, a jury, confrontation of adverse witnesses, or proof beyond a reasonable doubt. The upshot is that in the federal system alone, over 100,000 men and women are now subject to arrest for minor infractions and to imprisonment without the protections of the Bill of Rights.