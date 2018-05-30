Roseanne Barr went from being the star of television’s most-watched series to being unemployed this week, and blamed her demise partly on a popular sleep drug. The Trump-supporting actress said on Wednesday that she was under the influence of Ambien when she tweeted racist comments about former White House adviser Valerie Jarrett, which caused ABC to cancel Barr’s show. “It was 2 in the morning and I was Ambien tweeting,” she wrote.



Barr took some considerable heat for the excuse. “I am an expert of Ambien abuse,” tweeted Mother Jones senior editor Ben Dreyfuss, who said he went to rehab twice for the drug. “Ambien doesn’t make you say racist shit.” Even drugmaker Sanofi, which manufactures Ambien, weighed in. “Racism is not a known side effect of any Sanofi medication,” the company tweeted.

Barr eventually said she only had herself to blame for comparing Jarrett—a black woman—to the “Muslim Brotherhood” and Planet of the Apes. Ambien was “just an explanation,” she wrote, “not an excuse.” At that point, though, it was too late. “Ambien made me racist” had already entered meme territory.

If your racism lasts longer than 4 hours...call your doctor? https://t.co/TTW8ilGjXv — John Berman (@JohnBerman) May 30, 2018

If Barr really did take Ambien before tweeting that night, could it have impacted her decision to tweet something racist? Given Barr’s Twitter history, it seems unlikely she needed medication. But it’s not out of the realm of possibility for Ambien to make someone say terrible things, according to Michel Cramer Bornemann, a longtime sleep medicine researcher and the lead investigator at Sleep Forensics Associates.