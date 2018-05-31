As of Wednesday, there were 10,852 migrant children in government custody without their parents, a 22 percent increase over the past month. U.S. immigration officials claim that family separation is necessary to prevent human trafficking, especially in cases where the parents can’t prove their relationship to the children. For instance, the government refused to return 7-year-old S.S. to Ms. L. until a DNA test came back positive.

In the meantime, children are placed in an opaque and indifferent system regardless of their age or condition. The Houston Chronicle recently profiled Esteban Pastor, a Guatemalan migrant who said he came to the U.S. to earn money to care for his sick toddler. Officials captured him and sent his child to an unknown federal shelter, then deported him three months later without returning his son, who is still believed to be “somewhere in Texas.”

In his tweet on Saturday, Trump suggested that he would stop separating families only if some of his other draconian immigration policies are enacted. It’s the same playbook he used with DACA, the Obama-era program protecting roughly 800,000 undocumented immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children. Trump ended the program by executive order in September, then called on Congress to pass legislation protecting those very immigrants—so long as lawmakers also funded his border wall and ended so-called chain migration. (The Senate rejected compromise bills in February, but a court ruling in April has allowed DACA recipients to renew their status for now.)



Trump is causing misery for political leverage: making decisions that harms thousands of people in the hopes of enacting policies that would harm thousands of others. But for all the ways Trump has made America’s immigration system more socially destructive, its problems run much deeper than just this presidency—and a simple change in leadership can’t fix it.



A report released earlier this month by the ACLU of San Diego and Imperial Counties found evidence that suggested widespread abuse and neglect of unaccompanied immigrant children while in Customs and Border Protection custody between 2009 and 2014 under the Obama administration. Based on 30,000 pages of internal records, the report describes allegations of physical and verbal abuse towards minors, including excessive Taser use and sexual assault. Federal officials had allowed “a culture of impunity to flourish within CBP” that thwarted meaningful oversight and made more abuses possible, the ACLU concluded.

Customs and Border Protection “strongly disagreed” with the ACLU, saying that the report “equates allegations with fact and flatly ignores reforms made by CBP as well as oversight conducted by outside independent agencies over the last decade.” The agency also noted that the Department of Homeland Security’s inspector general hadn’t found any misconduct during 57 unannounced site visits in the summer of 2014.

Mitra Ebadolahi, who co-authored the ACLU report, disputed DHS’ rebuttal. “There are no indications that any meaningful changes have taken place,” she told me. She noted that there was no evidence that the site visits had included interviews with the victims themselves, which would limit their efficacy in uncovering wrongdoing. Investigations by DHS’s internal watchdogs were plagued by lengthy delays and insufficient resources.

“At every turn, the system is telling them they can get away with whatever they want, and that’s got to stop,” said Ebadolahi, a staff attorney at the ACLU. “It’s not a partisan issue. Anyone who cares about the rule of law, who cares about freedom, should be upset by that.”

Earlier this year, I noted that insufficient oversight was one of the many intrinsic flaws of the bloated Department of Homeland Security. The best solution, I argued, would be to dismantle the department and redistribute its functions elsewhere in the federal government. Congress could then use the opportunity to build a more humane and equitable immigration system. The Obama administration’s inability to rein in its abuses shows the depth of the problem. And the Trump administration’s willingness to commit further cruelty only underscores the urgency in solving it.