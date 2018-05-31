It is only after Jenny’s mother (Ellyn Burstyn) shows her a picture of herself at thirteen that a sinkhole opens inside her manicured retelling. The real 13-year-old Jenny is so tiny, barely clearing four feet tall, with chipmunk cheeks and a snaggle tooth. The actress who plays the youngest iteration of Jenny, Isabelle Nélisse, is really the star of the film, as she does such an amazing job of transmitting wide-eyed naivete while also shouldering the most painful and disturbing storyline on screen. We never forget that this Jenny, the one who was raped and taken advantage of, was so young, so vulnerable, so helpless.

It is rare that on-screen stories of child abuse cast actual children in the roles—The Diary of A Teenage Girl, for example, cast a then-22 year-old Bel Powley to play fifteen—and so Fox’s decision to use Nélisse is incredibly bold, and oftentimes difficult to watch. Fox made sure that Nélisse herself, who was only 11 when the film was shot, wasn’t traumatized by playing the role, and implemented an intricate system that withheld the disturbing context of the sex scenes from the young actress. Ritter shot his side of the scenes with a body double, while Nélisse was kept away from even listening to what was happening on set. When it was her turn to shoot, Fox would give her gentle prompts, like to think about a bee sting or a scary dog. Fox kept an on-set psychologist on call, and took great pains to ensure that Nélisse felt comfortable and secure. Maintaining this high-level of protection cannot have been easy on the production team, but The Tale would not work without the presence of an actual child, because the entire film revolves around Jenny’s realization that she has denied this child any presence in her life story until she can no longer outrun the truth.

All journeys into the self require a catalyst, and The Tale begins with a school assignment that resurfaces after decades and that Jenny’s mother uncovers while doing some de-cluttering. In a “fictional” essay for a middle-school class, Jenny wrote about being the sexual pawn of two adults in her life, a story that raises her mother’s hackles and leads her to leave several pleading messages on Jenny’s cell phone begging to discuss what might have happened in her youth. Burstyn infuses a great deal of complexity into her maternal worry; on the one hand, she’s full of bluster and accusations. On the other hand, she feels partially responsible, having allowed Jenny to spend so much time with grown strangers whom she considered suitable mentors for her precocious daughter.

At first, Dern plays blasé about the concern. It’s just a story, mom, she insists. She keeps her partner in the dark about the inquiry, choosing instead to live with the reassuring, unbroken line she feeds to herself about her experiences: that she was not a victim, that the relationship with Bill was consensual, that she was old enough to know exactly what she was getting into, and, perhaps the most pernicious, that her experience somehow made her special, that she had been plucked from the crowd to be initiated into maturity by two stylish, elegant people who saw something remarkable in her. Jenny threw up a smokescreen around the truth and then chose to live with this more palatable story, a story that allowed her to sleep, to thrive in her career, to travel around the world interviewing those far less fortunate, spinning their worlds into narrative thread.

But, when she charges into her college course citing Didion, it is clear that for Jenny, the center will not hold. As Nelson warns, the story Jenny has been telling herself is an act of omission and of betrayal, of the child we see in Nélisse. So when she starts to investigate her own past with the same intensity that she brings to her documentary work, it is not only the facts that begin to unravel. Jenny begins to spin loose, to lose track of reality, to disassociate even when she is in the same room as her abusers. There is an astonishing scene in which Jenny confronts the now elderly Mrs. G (the always fierce Frances Conroy) and attempts to batter the old woman into admitting guilt; she realizes that she is never going to get the confession she needs, the closure she deserves. We then zoom backwards to confront to the young Mrs. G, a feline Elizabeth Debecki smoking cigarettes on a fading avocado green couch surrounded by horse memorabilia. “I just want to know you,” Dern pleads, in a voiceover. Debecki stares straight into the camera. “You can’t,” she replies, and her eyes flit away. The opacity resumes.