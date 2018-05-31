Since the existence of Blue Origin was made public in 2003, Bezos has cast the effort in deeply personal, even messianic terms. Bezos says his interest in space travel can be tracked to summers spent on his grandfather’s Texas ranch, where he watched the Apollo 11 mission unfold. He was so enamored with the great beyond that he ended his high school valedictorian speech in what might be the corniest way possible, declaring, “Space, the final frontier, meet me there!”



Bezos has been careful to cast Blue Origin as a mission-driven project, whose ultimate goal is saving humanity from oblivion. Recently calling Blue Origin “the most important work that I’m doing,” Bezos has laid out a utopian vision of the future. “The solar system can easily support a trillion humans. And if we had a trillion humans, we would have a thousand Einsteins and a thousand Mozarts and unlimited, for all practical purposes, resources and solar power unlimited for all practical purposes,” he said in a talk recorded by Geekwire over the weekend. “I believe that in that timeframe we will move all heavy industry off of Earth, and Earth will be zoned residential and light industry.”



What Bezos seems to be getting at is that, with a population that is rapidly escalating and an unquenchable demand for energy, humanity is at risk of overpopulation and resource depletion. Blue Origin is looking toward a time when humanity has no choice but to look outside of Earth for the resources it needs to survive—and possibly room for all those people. His much-mocked statement about space travel being the only feasible way he could spend his “Amazon winnings”—comments that were made a week before his company entered into a bitter fight with Seattle’s City Council over a proposed $275-per-employee tax that would be used to fight homelessness—were made in this context.



Bezos was indicating that he was looking decades into the future, well beyond the concerns of the moment. In this long-lensed vision, Bezos is working on solving inequality and climate change a century from now.



But what Bezos has more specifically in mind—and is closer to home—was revealed in the talk with Geekwire. In that talk, Bezos had his eyes fixed on the Moon. He marveled at its prime location—“reachable in just a couple of days with the right rocket”—and its stores of ice, which could be used for water, oxygen, and fuel. While Musk and others have focused on building structures on the Moon that could support settlements, Bezos is focused on logistics and supplies.

