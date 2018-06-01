REPORTER by Seymour M. Hersh Knopf, 368 pp., $27.95

Hersh is not just an example but the template of a dogged reporter who will hold a violent and hubristic government to account for its crimes. Throughout his career he has been accused of conspiratorial thinking, subjected to anti-semitic insults (from Eugene McCarthy’s wife, for example), and suspected of communist sympathies. For younger journalists Hersh seems to come from another world. As his memoir details, he was proud and disdainful to editors and had his “paranoia” continually vindicated in a way that actually improved the government’s conduct, if marginally. In our era of the data-state and data-media, with all our mysteries guarded by private companies that seem to feel no duty to the public that they profit from, few of the hallmarks of Hersh’s career exist any longer.

As a 2015 n+1 editorial put it, Hersh “harks back to an era of heroically paranoid journalism—the kind that once brought down governments.” It is an era that journalists today “no longer feel themselves to be living in.” One important change has been the complicity of the big newspapers with the government’s agenda, especially through the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. The Washington Post ran the Watergate story, the Times published the Pentagon Papers, but at the turn of the millennium, “one dubious story after another was simply rubber-stamped by the media, not least the lies on which the government founded its case for the invasion of Iraq,” n+1 writes. “These lies were presented as fact by the Times and ecstatically supported by the paper’s editorial board.”

The experience of reading Hersh’s memoir is like visiting a lost world. His book contains stories of reporting that are fractally detailed. Here is how Sy Hersh heard about the soldier on whom they wanted to pin the blame for My Lai. Here is how Sy Hersh tracked down Lt. Calley, who was later convicted of killing 22 people in that massacre. Here is how Sy Hersh got the file. Here is how Sy Hersh sold the story.

The book is organized chronologically, beginning briefly with his childhood in the South Side of Chicago, working in his parents’ dry cleaning shop, then rampaging through to the present with little or no mention of his personal life. It’s all reporting—dense and detailed reporting on reporting. That iterative and pointillist style of telling a story does fall into a genre: noir. As a kid working at Chicago’s City News, he recalls “wise guys full of badinage.” When he’s trying to track down Calley, he finds a disillusioned army kid to help him out. “We synchronized our watches,” Hersh writes. They would meet behind the barracks “in precisely seven minutes.”

To put it in a callow way, this stuff is cool. It’s also very masculine. Almost every person in Hersh’s memoir is a man—a sign of the time and the industry. But there’s an interesting moment that Hersh did not have to include. In 1974, he writes, Hersh heard that Nixon’s wife was in hospital after being punched by her husband. It was not an isolated occasion. He did not report on the story, he told Nieman Foundation fellows in 1998, because it represented “a merging of private life and public life.” Nixon didn’t make policy decisions because of his bad marriage, went the argument. Hersh was “taken aback” by the response from women fellows, who pointed out that he had heard of a crime and not reported it. “All I could say,” Hersh writes, “is that at the time I did not—in my ignorance—view the incident as a crime.”