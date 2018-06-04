Stephen Malkmus, the slacker anti-hero of the 1990s indie scene, is that rare creature: An old man who can still rock. His new album with the Jicks, Sparkle Hard, has been a critical success, with reviewers noting that Malkmus has found a special groove in his golden years. Spin says it’s an album “by a guy who at this stage in the game, knows exactly who he is: a 51-year-old Portland dad who likes to play fantasy sports and occasionally indulge his inner Deadhead.” Rolling Stone writes that the former Pavement frontman finds himself “gesturing towards a kind of tastefully opaque midlife realism.” And Pitchfork applauds Malkmus for stretching himself in new directions, offering “a tantalizing taste of the kind of music Malkmus might be making if he were a quarter-century younger.”

It’s an interesting question: What kind of figure would a 26-year-old Malkmus cut in 2018? In his heyday with Pavement, he was known for his languid guitar work, his sunny hooks, the ramshackle way his songs seemed to hang together. But he was also known for the Malkmus persona, a haughty, bored ironist whose sarcasm was so sharp it could wound. There are traces of that persona still, such as on the Sparkle Hard track “Bike Lane,” in which he cites the death of Freddie Gray while deadpanning, over and over, “another beautiful bike lane,” a refrain that becomes an indictment of aspirational-lifestyle liberalism. Overall, however, there is a sense that Malkmus has mellowed with age, that he’s less aloof, less disdainful—in a word, less cool. “He’s a pretty approachable character these days,” Rolling Stone writes.

Well, that’s new. And it suggests that the indie rock hero of old—the cool “jerk,” as The New York Times called Malkmus in a recent interview—is one of the casualties of the new ways in which Americans listen to and appreciate music.

“Cool” is a difficult concept to define, but in the 1990s Malkmus embodied a specific kind of cool, one that ultimately became associated with the hipster of the early aughts. He was smarter than you, the poor benighted fan. He listened to better, more esoteric bands. It goes without saying he was outside the mainstream of American life, because the mainstream was for sheep—but the point was not to rage against society, it was to mock it with a knowing smirk. Like Beck and Thurston Moore, Malkmus was skinny, floppy-haired, decidedly unattractive, and his awkward realness became, paradoxically, a source of power, a weapon in his assault on the pretty, preening males who have always dominated commercial rock. As he crooned on the 1994 song “Range Life”: “The Stone Temple Pilots / They’re elegant bachelors / They’re foxy to me / Are they foxy to you?”