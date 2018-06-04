Both sides focused on these issues during oral arguments in December. At the same time, Kennedy foreshadowed what would eventually be the final outcome. “Suppose we thought that in significant part at least one member of the commission based the commissioner’s decision on the grounds of hostility to religion,” he asked Frederick Yarger, who represented the commission. “Could your judgment then stand?” (Yarger indicated that it could.)

On Kennedy’s mind were remarks made by one of the commissioners during a hearing on Phillips’s case that appeared to cast doubt on the sincerity of the baker’s religious beliefs and even invoked slavery and the Holocaust:

I would also like to reiterate what we said in the hearing or the last meeting. Freedom of religion ... has been used to justify all kinds of discrimination throughout history, whether it be slavery, whether it be the Holocaust, whether it be—I mean, we—we can list hundreds of situations where freedom of religion has been used to justify discrimination. And to me it is one of the most despicable pieces of rhetoric that people can use to—to use their religion to hurt others.

To Kennedy, those remarks represented a “clear and impermissible hostility” toward Phillips’s faith. “This sentiment is inappropriate for a commission charged with the solemn responsibility of fair and neutral enforcement of Colorado’s anti-discrimination law—a law that protects discrimination on the basis of religion as well as sexual orientation,” he wrote. By “sitting in judgment of his religious beliefs,” the commission had violated the baker’s First Amendment rights, Kennedy concluded.

So why would any of this matter for Trump’s travel ban? Because during oral arguments in April, Kennedy asked a question of the Trump administration that sounds remarkably similar to the one he posed for the commission in Masterpiece Cakeshop. “Suppose you have a local mayor and, as a candidate, he makes vituperative, hateful statements, he’s elected, and on day two, he takes acts that are consistent with those hateful statements,” Kennedy asked Solicitor General Noel Francisco, who argued on behalf of the Trump administration. “Whatever he said in the campaign is irrelevant?” (Francisco answered in the affirmative.)



If anything, Trump’s remarks on the campaign trail present far more damning evidence of religious animus than anything said by a Colorado civil-rights commissioner. Trump first proposed the ban in December 2015 by explicitly calling for a “total and complete shutdown” of Muslim travelers from entering the United States. Trump later began calling it “extreme vetting,” but Rudy Giuliani, who now serves as Trump’s personal lawyer in the Russia investigation, said in an interview last year that the president had asked him for advice on the “Muslim ban” legally.

There would be a certain elegance to a Supreme Court ruling that invalidates Trump’s executive order by narrowly focusing on his specific remarks. The court would still be able to strike down what was clearly a discriminatory act motivated by animus towards Muslims. At the same time, the justices could avoid a thicket of thorny constitutional questions—in this case, about the president’s national-security powers to restrict immigration, how much justification he needs to use them, and what limits can be placed on them beyond those imposed by Congress.

In Masterpiece Cakeshop, the court recognized that it can invalidate what it views as an official act of religious discrimination without delving too deeply into other legal issues surrounding the dispute. “The Commission’s hostility was inconsistent with the First Amendment’s guarantee that our laws be applied in a manner that is neutral toward religion,” Kennedy concluded. The court will announce by the end of June whether that guarantee extends to Muslims as well.