There’s a street in Oxford called Magpie Lane. I’d walked down it many times before learning that it used to be Gropecunt Lane, because sex workers had congregated there centuries earlier. This place-name compound is the earliest recorded use of the word “cunt” in English, going back to at least 1230 AD. As I got deeper into my studies of medieval literature at Oxford, I would stumble and restumble across this pleasant thud of a word.

Various media outlets have covered the scandal that was Samantha Bee calling Ivanka Trump a “feckless cunt” for posting a picture of herself cradling her child while migrant children are being separated from their families as a result of her father’s immigration policy. While a few journalists and other comedians have defended Bee’s use of the word, she herself had to apologize for “crossing a line” with what many have called a “slur.”

To clarify, “cunt” is not a slur but a vulgar insult. Although it is associated with misogyny, it is nothing like the n-word, nor any other rightly stigmatized racist epithet, because it was never a commonly used tool for oppression. The history of “cunt” shows us that the word itself holds no real power, unlike the people who object so passionately to its usage.

It has only been an obscene word since the seventeenth century anyway. Before that we see “cunt” flowering all over medieval literature. In spellings like conte, kointe, queinte, quoynte, and quaint, medieval authors—notably Chaucer—punned on the word. As a noun it meant vulva, in a neutral sort of way. But as an adjective or adverb the word meant something slightly like our contemporary word “quaint,” but ranging in meaning, according to context, from “clever(ly)” and “wise(ly)” to “unusual” or “beautiful.”