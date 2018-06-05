And that’s especially true in this strategic outpost given Russia’s wariness of Western intervention following its invasion of Crimea.

Of course, the Kremlin wants to flaunt Kaliningrad as a Russian military foothold in the West by calling attention to its grandiose stadium during the World Cup. But Russia’s flexing is not merely gestural.



The Kremlin has lately ruffled geopolitical feathers in the region by engaging in war games such as simulating a nuclear bomb drop in Sweden by flying a squadron of aircraft in formation over Stockholm as a practice run without using an actual explosive. And Russian aircraft flying over the Baltic Sea have continually violated Finnish airspace.

“The security situation here in the region is very serious,” said Marius Laurinavičius, senior expert at the Vilnius Institute for Policy Analysis in Lithuania. “Instead of talking in soccer terms, we should talk about the numerous red lines the Kremlin has crossed already and about the threat it poses in real terms.”

In response to Russia’s revved-up aggression, Sweden has recently bolstered a civil defense program that the government had sharply reduced after the Cold War. Last month, The Swedish government started distributing pamphlets to citizens as part of its total defense concept to mobilize the civilian population in the event of a Russian attack.

Russia’s taunting antics have increased speculation from diplomats like Hannu Himanen, Finland’s former ambassador to Russia, that Finland and Sweden might want to join NATO. And in the last few days, Poland has called for the U.S. to make its rotational brigade team of 5,000 soldiers a permanent fixture in Warsaw as Russia brandishes its military power.

But Russia has a built-in statecraft safety net against augmented foreign forces in the region even as it escalates tensions: the NATO-Russia Act of 1997 contains a pledge by NATO to refrain from the “additional permanent station of significant combat forces,” said Simon Saradzhyan, project director at the Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs at Harvard’s Kennedy School and assistant director of the U.S.-Russia Initiative to Prevent Nuclear Terrorism.

The NATO accord may fail to achieve the vision Kaliningrad’s own Kant had for “perpetual peace,” Saradzhyan said, “but it does help to maintain a semblance of normality in the military-to-military relations between the West and Russia.”

Therefore, if the U.S. were to follow Poland’s request to deploy a brigade on a permanent basis, Russia might view such an action “as a violation that merits a red card and discontinuation of the functioning of that 1997 Act,” Saradzhyan added.

The threat of increased U.S. presence, however, also justifies Kremlin saber-rattling.

“Russia has consolidated public opinion and ‘convinced’ the domestic audience that Russia’s actions in Kaliningrad are purely defensive and should be seen as a reaction to NATO’s moves,” the Jamestown Foundation’s Sukhankin said.

That narrative of Kaliningrad as an easily combustible state where any nearby wrong move could drive Russia to attack with its fresh crop of precision missiles, Sukhankin added, has made the exclave into Russia’s most advanced Anti-Access/Area-Denial (A2AD) campaign, a military strategy that deters enemies from occupying or entering a particular area. Specifically, the potential volatility in Kaliningrad allows the Kremlin to capitalize on the fears and doubts of its geographic neighbors, Sukhankin added. By “applying information-psychological pressure,” by encroaching upon restricted air space, for example, Russia has used a budget-friendly efficient tactic here, Sukhankin said, unlike Soviet times when the Kremlin permanently kept masses of armed forces in Kaliningrad and the three Baltic states.

As the soccer gets underway in Kaliningrad, all of these tensions are percolating while the stadium serves as a clear messaging tool for the Kremlin’s looming strength in the region. Of course, the Kremlin’s overtures, both symbolic and real, may not come off with open-goal ease.

“[Arena Baltika] is a Putin-style power demonstration,” said Harley Balzer, an associate professor of government and international affairs at Georgetown University focused on Russia. “Putin seems to believe that he can do what he wishes on Russian territory. Of course, rattling one’s neighbors is hardly a new phenomenon, but it rarely produces beneficial results.”