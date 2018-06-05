In the case of Nixon those who were alarmed by his actions could find some solace in the fact that his party didn’t control the Congress and that several Republicans were possibly open to the arguments that he should be impeached and forced to leave office. We have no such safeguards now. In what’s supposed to be a separate but equal branch of the government, nearly all of the president’s party are at the least loath to criticize his more outrageous comments and actions. One important question that’s barely been raised, except by Democratic Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, is this: to what extent might the group of highly conservative Trump supporters in the House who’ve been acting in Trump’s defense have (pardon the term) colluded with the White House in sharing information and attempting (with real success) to block a genuine inquiry on that side of the Congress.

If this could be proven it would add to charges of obstruction that could be brought against Trump, but also it might penalize some members of Congress and their staff. Such cooperation between the White House and a committee supposedly investigating it—and it’s not very difficult to imagine that this happened, given the number of supposedly coincidental arguments that both bodies have made—mocks the very concept of congressional “oversight.” How can there be real oversight if the overseen is abetting and advising and perhaps directing the supposed overseers? It’s naïve to think that no one involved in an investigation of, say, the White House, doesn’t talk to anyone there: The sainted Howard Baker, the late Republican senator from Tennessee, still widely lauded for a question he asked during the Ervin Committee investigation of Watergate (“What did the president know…”) that was in fact intended to help the president, was known to be consulting with the White House. So perhaps it’s time to blow a whistle on this kind of behavior, to draw some lines.

The president is clearly worried about how Mueller’s report will come out on the two subjects he is known to be investigating: whether Trump tried to obstruct the investigation, on which the evidence seems clear enough; and whether he or his campaign team “colluded”—the legal word is “conspired”—with the Russians to help him defeat Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election. The administration’s intelligence agencies have long reported that the Russians were interfering in the election, a point the president is yet to concede (he grows angry when the subject even arises, which makes it difficult for his aides to brief him on the matter or prepare him for possible testimony before a grand jury). Trump’s anxiety is echoed in his frequent and often extraneous comment, “There was no collusion.” They’re saying this before the investigation has concluded. His Republican allies on the House Intelligence Committee wrote a report—which the Democrats couldn’t possibly sign onto—saying that they had found no collusion, though they didn’t look very hard.

Numerous legal experts and various pols (and not only Democrats) have dismissed Trump’s legal team’s sweeping claims of presidential immunity as so much nonsense, as well as a sign of their desperation and the weakness of the president’s position. It’s been suggested that they didn’t even mean it but were throwing more mud in the water. A major goal was apparently to prevent the president from having to testify before a grand jury. A new attorney to join White House legal team, Emmet Flood, who comes from a distinguished Washington law firm and is experienced in dealing with government scandals, is reportedly trying to inject some realism into the president’s team; that, for example, if they challenged Mueller’s right to demand that the president appear before a grand jury, they could lose and the consequences would be unpleasant.

Lest one forget the breadth of their claims, the supposed legal experts who wrote the letters to Mueller asserted: that the special counsel cannot subpoena the president to appear before a grand jury (his lawyers clearly fear that Trump will commit perjury); that the president has total authority over the investigation into himself and can order the Justice Department at any time to halt it; that the president may even be able to halt the investigation into his former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, who has pled guilty to lying to the FBI and is now cooperating with the investigators; that because the president is the chief law enforcement officer and has authority over the investigation, he can’t be charged with obstructing it because that would mean that he’s obstructing himself; that his pardon power is absolute; that the president can’t be prosecuted for any criminal act committed while he’s in office (presumably this is supposed to mean that crimes possibly committed during the election and the transition period wouldn’t count—a very debatable question).