It was a clever bit of marketing. The average customer—or voter—doesn’t really know much about the debt, other than to vaguely intuit that too much debt is bad. But this largely stems from the misperception that a country’s debt is like household debt—which it is not, since the U.S. government is capable of printing money. A large debt does not necessarily indicate an unhealthy economy; it might even be a sign of health. But as a cause, the national debt is beloved by fiscal hawks, to whom it is a useful justification for slashing social spending. And Democrats, cowed by years of anti-debt, tax-and-spend messaging, pay regular lip service to debt reduction.

Starbucks’ noble gestures also sit opposed to its corporate practices, mapping out the limits of corporate social responsibility. Starbucks will hire refugees, but it won’t necessarily pay them a living wage. Its vaunted 5 percent raise still puts the average barista’s pay far below the $15 minimum proposed by groups like Fight for 15. The tuition reimbursement scheme did not live up its marketing promises, as Vice News noted back in 2014. Employees could only apply their tuition benefits to an online program offered by Arizona State University, and Starbucks still didn’t cover the full cost of tuition. In fact, the biggest beneficiary of Starbucks’s largesse was Arizona State University.

There is a consistent chasm between Schultz’s rhetoric and practice. To fight racial injustice, Schultz had his company write “Race Together” on coffee cups in 2015. But that didn’t generate as many headlines as the high-profile racial bias incident at a Starbucks in Philadelphia this year, in which a Starbucks manager called the police on two black men for sitting quietly in the store. Schultz responded by closing every Starbucks in the country for a four-hour training session on racial bias. But Schultz himself acknowledged that the session was “inadequate,” and the chain plans to incorporate racial bias training into its on-boarding procedures.

As a general practice, Starbucks admits the bare minimum and commits fractions of its vast resources to addressing real problems. And tellingly, that is the way Schultz is already positioning himself. Barely 24 hours after the Times’s initial report on his departure, Schultz tipped his hand with a long-winded complaint about the Democratic Party’s recent lurch to the left. “I say to myself, ‘How are we going to pay for these things,’ in terms of things like single payer [and] people espousing the fact that the government is going to give everyone a job,” he complained to CNBC. “I don’t think that’s something realistic.”

Conventional wisdom insists that single-payer health care, job guarantees, and the like are utopian fantasies; but conventional wisdom also walked the United States directly into historic levels of wealth inequality. As Americans warm to the idea of expanded government, left-leaning economists and public health experts are creating blueprints for the very policies that Schultz deems impossible. No one is saying it won’t be difficult to implement such policies, but that’s different from dismissing them altogether from the realm of what’s realistically possible. The truth is out there, if Howard Schultz cares to look.