No one in the novel is who they appear to be. Everyone wears a mask. The drama is driven by Nathaniel’s efforts, many years later, to peel off those masks, to uncover the real characters of the people who shaped him as he grew up, “that remarkable table full of strangers who had altered me.” In particular, he is trying to remember his mother. She abandons him in London in 1945 and then returns a year or so later to live with him in a small village in the countryside, only to die soon after in mysterious circumstances, leaving him alone again. The novel is meant to be Nathaniel’s memoir of that time, and “when you attempt a memoir,” he explains, “you need to be in an orphan state.”

Nathaniel works to piece together his mother’s life from the fragments she left behind. But her character remains as indistinct to him as the figures on Warlight’s cover. He keeps a photograph of her as a girl, but even that ostensibly objective evidence is inconclusive. In the snapshot, “her features are barely revealed,” her identity disclosed only by “her stance, some gesture in her limbs.” She is an “almost anonymous person,” Nathaniel says, “balanced awkwardly, holding on to her own safety. Already incognito.” So he fills in her hazy outline with his own experience, recreating her as an imagined character in a story based partly on himself, his memoir blurring into fiction—“I believed something in my mother must rhyme in me.”

Rhyming is Ondaatje’s literary forte. He began his writing life as a poet, and when he shifted into prose, he carried with him a deft touch with metaphor and an uncanny ability to find the little resonances, the rhymes, between the disparate lives of his characters. In Ondaatje’s best book, Divisadero, Anna, the novel’s narrator—herself an echo of Hana in The English Patient—writes that life is “like a villanelle,” a recursive poem held together by its repeated rhymes. We return to “events in our past,” Anna says, “the way the villanelle’s form refuses to move forward in linear development, circling instead at those familiar moments of emotion. Only the rereading counts… We live permanently in the recurrence of our own stories, whatever story we tell.” Crucially, when we tell our own stories, we recover lost connections with the people we have known. “There is the hidden presence of others in us,” Anna writes. “We contain them for the rest of our lives.”

Ondaatje’s characters clearly retain the impressions made by others, but they also tend to lose each other, often painfully. In Warlight, Nathaniel declares that when their parents left, he and his sister “began a new life,” and that he is “still uncertain whether the period that followed disfigured or energized” him. When his mother returns, she has been literally disfigured, her arms covered in scars, her movements wary, her conversation guarded, even around her son. Rachel, in turn, is permanently hurt by being left behind; her split with their mother is “irreconcilable,” and she effectively cuts off Nathaniel too when he chooses to live with their mother. When he returns to London long after, Nathaniel is unable to reconnect with Rachel, who is now working as an actress. He cannot reassemble the people who used to sit at his table full of strangers.

Nathaniel eventually gets a job working for British Intelligence as a historian reviewing after-action reports from the last days of World War II. When he breaks into secret files at work, he discovers that his mother was indeed something of a spy. She “operated on the periphery of war,” he explains, in “an unauthorized and still violent war that had continued after the armistice, a time when the rules and negotiations were still half lit and acts of war continued beyond public hearing.” Ondaatje is referring to the ongoing partisan combat in the years immediately after WWII, in 1946 or 1947, in places such as Greece and Yugoslavia. It was an extension of hostilities after the conflict was putatively over, a time of shifting alliances and betrayals, great power politics by England and others, a post-war war whose lines were less clear than the stark confrontation with Hitler that came before.