Netanyahu’s ultimatum to asylum-seekers was straightforward. “The government approved a plan,” he announced on January 3, “that will give every infiltrator two options: a flight ticket out or jail.” They would be given three months to depart Israel for an unnamed country in Africa. They would receive a one-way plane ticket, $3,500 in cash, and whatever money had been confiscated from their monthly wages. Anyone who remained would be subject to indefinite incarceration at Saharonim, a maximum-security prison in the Negev Desert, not far from the Holot detention center. Young, unmarried males would be the first to go—the government set itself a quota of removing 600 a month—followed by women and older men and the approximately 5,000 children who had been born in Israel. Deportations would commence in April, at the start of the Passover holiday.

It quickly became apparent that this campaign of “increased removal,” as Netanyahu dubbed it, was shrouded in opacity. Confident pronouncements from one government representative would, the next day, be contradicted by another; some officials—such as top Israel Prison Service administrators, who let slip that there weren’t enough jail cells to hold all the asylum-seekers—seemed to undermine the plan in their efforts to clarify it.

The most pressing question, however, had to do with the unnamed countries to which these men and women would be sent. While Netanyahu claimed to have secured agreements with two African nations to take in the deported refugees, at a price of $5,000 per person, he and other Cabinet members declined to identify these countries—to do so, they said, could “cause harm to the State of Israel’s foreign policy.” (Why this would be the case was itself a secret.) Further complicating matters, in the wake of the program’s rollout, was the fact that Rwanda and Uganda—widely reported to be the destination countries—were engaged in an almost farcical attempt to deflect scrutiny of their participation in the plan. Within the span of roughly six weeks, from early January to mid-February, leaders from both countries alternated between qualified acknowledgments of the agreement, vague assertions that negotiations with Israel were still ongoing, and indignant denials that they had agreed to anything at all. “That’s fake news,” Uganda’s minister of state for foreign affairs told the Associated Press.

These inconsistencies did nothing to hinder Israel’s expulsion preparations. At the end of January, the Interior Ministry put out a public call for at least a hundred “civilian inspectors” to assist officials in locating and deporting asylum-seekers. Those with combat or security experience, the notice added, were especially preferred. Around the same time, brightly colored leaflets announcing a SPECIAL TRACK FOR VOLUNTARY DEPARTURE FROM ISRAEL OF INFILTRATORS began appearing outside African-frequented food stands, secondhand shops, churches, and daycare centers. They offered an abridged version of the deportation notices that were in the process of being distributed to men attempting to renew their residency permits:

Greetings, We wish to inform you that the State of Israel has signed agreements that allow you to leave Israel for a safe third country ... that in the past decade has developed tremendously and that receives thousands of returning residents and immigrants from various African countries. In recent years it has been showing some of the highest economic growth figures in Africa, thanks to exports to Europe and the United States, as well as to the flourishing tourism industry. The country enjoys stability in its regime, which has contributed to developments in many fields, including education, medicine, and infrastructure.

They concluded with a warning that “enforcement and relocation proceedings” would result from failure to comply.

Opposition to the deportation scheme quickly emerged. Throughout the country, posters emblazoned with Leviticus 19:34—THE STRANGER WHO RESIDES AMONG YOU SHALL BE TO YOU AS ONE OF YOUR CITIZENS; YOU SHALL LOVE HIM AS YOU LOVE YOURSELF, FOR YOU WERE STRANGERS IN THE LAND OF EGYPT—could be spotted in the windows of cafés and clothing stores and night clubs. Amnesty International called the program “a cruel and misguided abandonment of responsibility” and “an example of the vicious political measures feeding the global refugee crisis.” Rabbi Michael Lezak of T’ruah, a human rights group, argued that “Israel’s failure to follow the Jewish imperative to protect and care for the gerim—the landless sojourners who seek refuge among us—is a far greater threat to the Jewish character of the state than is the community of African asylum-seekers.”

Dozens of Holocaust survivors published an open letter imploring the Netanyahu administration to jettison its plan. “We, who know precisely what it’s like to be refugees, to be homeless and bereft of a state that preserves and protects us from violence,” they wrote, “cannot comprehend how a Jewish government can expel refugees and asylum seekers to a journey of suffering, torment, and death.” Rabbi Susan Silverman, a well-known liberal activist, helped establish Miklat Israel, an Anne Frank–inspired campaign to hide asylum-seekers in the homes of Israeli citizens. More than 2,000 families soon signed up to offer sanctuary to those at risk. In a lengthy memo to the nation’s attorney general, 25 Israeli legal experts concluded that the mass expulsion was “utterly improper in light of human rights law and the general principles of international law.”

The government defended its plan in a set of talking points circulated to Jewish communities around the world. Yaron Gamburg, Israel’s minister for public diplomacy, in a letter sent to a group of rabbis in the United States, politely explained that, contrary to “misinformation,” those slated to be deported were not refugees but merely migrants who had entered Israel illegally in pursuit of jobs. He was at pains to emphasize that the safety and well-being of deportees would be ensured—a crucial detail, since the legality (and for many people, the morality) of the deportations hinged on what would happen to these men and women once they left Israel. Not only would the migrants be safe, Gamburg insisted, but the receiving countries had also pledged to provide them with “permits that allow them to work and open businesses.” The letter was clear: In addition to being perfectly legal, the relocation program affirmed the highest standards of decency.

In February, as the deportation notices continued to be handed out, Netanyahu and other officials still maintained that the third-party countries were entirely “safe and neutral.” Anchors on Channel 20, Israel’s equivalent of Fox News, extolled Rwanda’s stability and prosperity, accompanied by images of Kigali’s richest enclaves, with their sprawling mansions and immaculately tended lawns. Pundits noted that Uganda, for its part, was already home to over a million refugees from across the continent—surely an additional few thousand could be taken in? The infiltrators would be fine, they said; anyone claiming otherwise was simply lying.

Meanwhile, evidence kept accumulating showing that what Fisaha and his friends experienced in Rwanda had not been anomalous: It was the norm. And new research from Amnesty International revealed that Sudanese deportees faced nearly identical scenarios after arriving in Uganda. There were no work permits, no visas, no refugee status—and no real attempt by Israeli officials to monitor the conditions into which they were off-loading these men and women. “The process,” wrote Andrew Green in Foreign Policy, “appears designed not just to discard unwanted refugees, but to shield the Israeli, Rwandan, and Ugandan governments from any political or legal accountability.”

Rwanda and Uganda—widely reported to be the destination countries—denied involvement in the scheme. “That’s fake news,” said Uganda’s minister of state for foreign affairs.

In early February, Knesset members Mossi Raz and Michal Rozin, both of the left-leaning Meretz party, traveled to Rwanda and Uganda in an effort to ascertain whether Israel would be violating the prohibition on non-refoulement by sending its asylum-seekers to these nations. “Prior to our trip, we were critical of the deportation program,” Rozin told me shortly after they returned to Israel. “But my God, we were completely shocked by what we heard during our time there. In our meetings with NGOs and human rights groups, we kept looking at each other in disbelief.” They not only found that the allegations about what had been taking place since 2014 were accurate, but that these circumstances would, by all indications, be no different going forward. The assurances offered to the Eritreans and Sudanese—as well as to the Israeli public—seemed to be conjured out of thin air.

Although authorities in Kigali and Kampala refused to speak with the visiting lawmakers (“Rwanda will not be a playground for internal Israeli politics,” said the country’s foreign affairs minister, Olivier Nduhungirehe), the two governments did, astonishingly, issue denials on social media that even a single deported migrant from Israel—to say nothing of 4,000 of them—had ever landed in their respective countries. How a years-long pattern of extortion and coercion—the bypassing of immigration, the confiscated identity papers, the forced smuggling across the border—could have persisted without official sanction was a mystery that went unsolved. Much clearer to Rozin, as she left East Africa, was that Israel was committing a grave injustice, and that putting a stop to it would require “shaming the ruling government into changing its mind.”

But time was short. A month earlier, the government had notified 200 Eritrean men that they had 30 days to make a decision about their relocation, and on February 21, seven members of this group were sent to Saharonim prison after rejecting the offer. There was no explanation given for why these men, in particular, had been picked out for incarceration. As a young mother at the Eritrean Women’s Community Center, a refugee-run initiative in south Tel Aviv, put it to me, the randomness was itself “a weapon used to break our spirits.”

That two of the imprisoned men were documented survivors of torture—a segment of the community that, according to the Population and Immigration Authority’s own policy, was supposed to be exempt from deportation—confirmed to many the vindictive, capricious nature of the government’s campaign. Desperate, the remaining 750 residents at Holot, where the men had been transferred from, embarked on a hunger strike. “We don’t want to eat at all.... Not one person is eating,” said Abdat, a Holot detainee, in an interview with Haaretz. “They tell us, ‘It’s a pity to throw the food away.’ We say lives are also being thrown away.”

We are not criminals! We are refugees!” The chants could be heard as soon as the bus door opened. It was the morning after the hunger strike began, and I had joined a dozen Israeli and Eritrean activists on a visit to Holot. In front of me was a huge encampment surrounded by razor wire. The first thing that caught my eye, after adjusting to the sunlight, was a sand-beaten white building near the entrance, on which somebody had scrawled, in jagged letters, U.N. WE NEED FREEDOM. Holot was an “open facility,” which meant detainees were allowed to leave the enclosure during the day. But a rule requiring them to attend roll calls in the morning and evening, and to sleep at the locked compound, prevented them from going far. Today, the men housed there were marching, in two straight, elongated columns, on the dirt road leading from the detention center to Saharonim prison. In spite of the heat, many of them wore sweaters and nylon jackets. They held their hands above their heads, chanting as they walked.

With Israeli guards looking on impassively from gun towers, the asylum-seekers assembled in a loose semicircle facing the prison. “Our brothers are in there,” said Afwerki Teame, an Eritrean man who had traveled with me to Holot for the demonstration. Teame had been incarcerated in Saharonim after entering Israel in 2008, and later had spent a year at Holot. “Maybe they can hear us.”

A handful of local TV stations had sent camera crews, and they provided the detainees with the audience they were hoping for. Posterboards with blown-up photos of men’s faces—those who had died or disappeared after being deported—bobbed over the gathering. Teame and I spoke to men whom he knew, and each one said the same thing: Detention or deportation was not a choice—but, if forced to choose, they would take prison over whatever it was that awaited them out there.

On the edge of the crowd, standing by themselves, I noticed two women, one of them barefoot with a long, gray ponytail and the other—her daughter, I learned—wearing faded jeans and a tank top. They lived in a town nearby and frequently visited Holot, bringing the men books and food. I asked them what they thought of the deportations. The treatment of the asylum-seekers was a “disgrace,” the mother told me, a betrayal of the very Jewishness (“and I’m not religious,” she said) that Israel was supposed to stand for. “How can we, of all people,” she said angrily, “be so blind to the pain of others? How can we wash our hands of them?”

For her, as for many activists, these questions had become a proxy for a deeper, more vexing question about what it meant to be a Jewish state and the values that would be upheld—or jettisoned—in pursuit of it.

As the truth about Israel’s deportation program came to light, opposition to the government’s plan gained momentum. One Saturday in late February, as the sun went down, more than 20,000 protesters descended on Neve Sha’anan for a massive anti-deportation rally. The location was significant: This was the first such demonstration held in the neighborhood where the asylum-seekers themselves lived. Organized by local Israeli groups sympathetic to their struggle, it provided a striking corrective to the us-versus-them narrative favored by media accounts of the area. People streamed in from Jerusalem and Haifa, Beersheba and Petah Tikva. Giant banners reading WE WERE ALL REFUGEES and NO HUMAN IS ILLEGAL hung from apartment balconies. On the stage, a famous Israeli musician sang “A Change is Gonna Come.” An Eritrean woman gave a moving speech, in Hebrew, that brought the audience to tears.

I observed most of this from a distance. The bulk of my evening was spent with a group of 150 or so counter-protesters a block away. According to recent polls, they represented the majority of Israeli citizens, two-thirds of whom wanted the Africans gone. Barricades separated them from the bigger demonstration, and heavily armed police ensured that the two constituencies had limited contact. Nevertheless, any perceived adversaries wandering into the vicinity—especially dark-skinned ones—were subjected to booming taunts from Israeli flag–covered bullhorns.

“Prior to our trip, we were critical of the deportation program,” said Knesset member Michal Rozin. “But my God, we were completely shocked by what we heard.”

I was there with Haim Goren, an Orthodox schoolteacher and outspoken proponent of the deportations. I’d been told that he was a serious but likable person, and not given to violent theatrics like a number of his activist peers. (At least two of them would be arrested that night.) The 36-year-old had arrived walking alongside his bicycle; soft-spoken with a youthful energy, he was easy to picture in the classroom. We made small talk, eyeing the counter-protesters. Soon one of them joined us, and then another, and then several more.

Goren introduced me as a journalist from the United States, and because I was the sole reporter in the area—the media outlets were covering the main event—they were eager to share their thoughts. Their anger was aimed not only at the Africans but at what they characterized as the sheltered, elitist outsiders defending them. A retired couple, Ruth and Rafael Jacoby, asked for my contact information, and in the morning, I received an email with a detailed document they had written. Its title: “The list of lies and deceptions of the NGOs who fight to keep the infiltrators in Israel.”

After several minutes of this, Goren pulled me aside and asked if he could give me a quick tour of the neighborhood. He wanted to show me why he supported the expulsion plan. He pointed as we walked: The decaying infrastructure, the run-down buildings, were an argument for “what needs to be done,” as he put it. “These ‘friends of the refugees,’ ” he said derisively, waving in the direction of the demonstration, “where were they all these years? We’ve become the refugees here. We’re the minority.” He suggested, contrary to all evidence, that the neighborhood was flourishing before the Eritreans and Sudanese arrived. “Now the Jewish people are surrounded—now there are foreigners everywhere, strangers. The Jewish people are alone.”

We stopped outside a low cinder-block building painted blue: a kindergarten. With the influx of African children, Jewish parents—those who could afford it—had moved their kids to other schools. And with them, Goren explained, went Jewish education, Jewish customs. “If we allow these people to stay, it will destroy our country, our Jewish state, from the inside.” This, for him, was the crux of the matter. He acknowledged that, whatever the politicians were saying, it wasn’t about a loss of jobs; the country regularly brought in tens of thousands of foreign workers from Thailand, the Philippines, and other countries. And it wasn’t about a flood of additional migrants. It was about safeguarding a Jewish identity, a Jewish homeland. But shouldn’t Jews, I asked, articulating a common point, be especially sensitive to injustice, considering what they’ve been through? Was there not a perverse irony in Germany accepting refugees rejected by Israel?

He didn’t find it ironic at all. “Let Germany have them,” he said. “It’s because of Europe that we needed a Jewish state.” He added: “And we remember what happens when we don’t have our own country.” A cultural and demographic majority, he believed, needed to be preserved at any cost. “They’re always telling us”—again he gestured to the demonstration—“that our history should lead us to open our borders. I think this history should teach us to protect ourselves.”

By mid-March, Israeli authorities had jailed hundreds of additional asylum-seekers and showed no sign of reconsidering their course of action. They appeared immune to censure, suggesting that the growing denunciations of the plan—criticism from the U.S. Congressional Black Caucus; a letter from five self-described ardent Zionists, including Alan Dershowitz, arguing that the deportations would cause “incalculable damage” to Israel’s image—were merely attempts to undermine the nation’s sovereignty. Refugee advocates staged protests at Rwandan embassies around the world and petitioned the Israeli courts to halt the expulsion program on legal grounds. But the asylum-seekers had little confidence that these efforts would achieve their desired aim. They prepared for the worst.

Then, on the morning of April 2, came news of an astounding breakthrough. Seemingly out of nowhere, Netanyahu announced that he had reached an unprecedented deal—“the best possible deal”—with the UNHCR. The refugee agency would resettle half of Israel’s asylum-seekers in Western countries like Canada and Germany, and the other half would be given residency in Israel. Not only that: They would be given work permits and access to vocational training, and there would be a major initiative to develop the neighborhoods of south Tel Aviv and more evenly distribute the asylum-seeker population throughout the country.

At a press conference, Netanyahu blamed Rwanda (he’d never before named the country publicly) for failing to “withstand the pressure,” but whatever the impetus for the turnaround, it didn’t matter. The deportation plan was canceled. In his remarks, Netanyahu used a new term to refer to the Eritreans and Sudanese. Gone were the incendiary epithets: They were now “protected populations.” I messaged Sigal Rozen, the founder and public policy director at the Hotline for Refugees and Migrants, a Tel Aviv–based human rights organization, to get her reaction. Is this real? I asked. After two decades of fighting the government on this issue, she was not prone to premature optimism. “AMAZING!!!!!!” she replied.

Those worried about Israel’s global reputation praised the agreement, which arrived immediately on the heels of Israeli snipers killing 18 unarmed Palestinian protesters at the security fence with Gaza. Here, finally, was a rejoinder to Israel’s critics, a reason to reassert the nation’s humanitarian commitments. Shortly after the announcement, Daniel Shapiro, the former U.S. ambassador to Israel, wrote on Twitter: “Credit to Prime Minister Netanyahu for doing the right thing—legally, morally, and for Israel’s international standing—by canceling the plan to expel African asylum-seekers.”

On April 2, Netanyahu announced that he had reached an unprecedented deal— “ the best possible deal”—with UNHCR. The deportation plan was canceled.

The celebrations were short-lived. As the day went on, Netanyahu’s coalition partners railed against his decision, claiming that he hadn’t consulted with them. Ridding Israel of half of its refugees was not enough. They wanted them all gone. Education Minister Naftali Bennett argued that the UNHCR deal would turn Israel into a “heaven for infiltrators.” Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely agreed. “We will not reward migrant workers with the title of ‘refugees.’ ” The public, insisted a senior Likud party member, had been misled by “extreme left-wing organizations,” and now Israel would be forced to bear the consequences of these deceptions.

And so, roughly three hours after his initial announcement on live television, Netanyahu took to Facebook. He said he was attentive to hesitations about the deal and was going to “reexamine” it. The next morning—in what Haaretz called a “cowardly and cynical reversal”—he reneged on the agreement.

In the chaotic aftermath of these developments, it was uncertain how the government would proceed. With Rwanda no longer a willing partner, the Israeli government dispatched an envoy to Uganda in an effort to secure an alternative destination. The original arrangement would have seen the majority of asylum-seekers relocated to Rwanda; only a small number would have gone to Uganda. Now, evidently, Israeli officials hoped to send all of them to the latter. But Uganda refused. If anyone deported from Israel arrived there, said Henry Okello Oryem, the country’s foreign affairs minister, “we will insist that the airlines return them to the country where they came from. We do not have a contract, any understanding, formal or informal, with Israel for them to dump their refugees here.” Like his Rwandan colleagues, he made no mention of those individuals who had already been discarded in Uganda over the previous four years, or what his government had received in return for its past cooperation.

The asylum-seekers I spoke with greeted all this with the drained detachment of men and women accustomed to having their fates controlled—“played with,” as Teame put it—by spiteful politicians. By the end of April, everything was back to where it started. The Israeli High Court demanded that, in light of the apparent collapse of the deportation plan, the men being held at Saharonim prison be released. Deportation notices could no longer be distributed. But the Netanyahu government, far from conciliatory, indicated that its resolve was as firm as ever. It announced that the detention facilities, including Holot (which had been closed in mid-March), would immediately be reopened, and that they would begin to draft legislation which, going forward, would allow them to circumvent the High Court—considered by many advocates to be the last remaining bulwark against the illegal and inhumane treatment of the African community.

“Despite the growing legal and international limitations,” read a statement from the prime minister’s office, “we will continue to act with determination to exhaust all possibilities at our disposal to remove the infiltrators.”