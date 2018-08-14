Ah me! I find myself middle-aged divorced lost
In the forest dark of my failures mortgage &
slack breasts
It’s hard to admit nobody wants to do me anymore
Not even Virgil will lead me down to his
basement rental
Take a look at my firstborn son
Who put me on three months’ bedrest
For whom I bled on the emergency room floor
Who declaims his device sucks
Stabs holes in his bedroom wall
Complains his ATV’s too slow
Who plots to run away to join terrorists
He’d rather die than do math
And the little one ripped
From my womb in the surgery room
I pierced my nipples to unblock her milk
Who pours lemonade on the floor for skating
Howls in rage cause her cake isn’t pretty
Carved No Mom on her door with scissors
Who says, No fence but you’re kinda fat
She’d rather die than wear underpants
Virgil, hey! Send me down
To the second circle of hell where I belong
With those whom Love separated from Reason
Where an infernal hurricane will blast me
Hither & thither with no hope ever no comfort
Rather than drive these two to school this morning
And suffer forever with the other mothers