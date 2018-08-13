Heaven’s a horse a train a ship with no
Captain or with a captain but the captain is
A Negro or a rowboat tied but loose-
ly to the dock the river peaceful no-
body or everybody is a Ne-
gro it’s a hundred Negroes on the dock
A thousand Negroes like when Jesus broke
the bread to feed ten thousand peo-
ple maybe fifteen and the bread just grew
And grew the dock just grows and grows
beneath them
Ten thousand Negroes cheering you to freedom
A hundred thousand and you got good shoes
And walk to the rowboat smiling and untie it
But Heaven ain’t you running but you staying