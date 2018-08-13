Heaven’s a horse a train a ship with no

Captain or with a captain but the captain is

A Negro            or a rowboat tied but loose-

ly to            the dock the river peaceful no- 

body or everybody is            a Ne-

gro it’s a hundred Negroes on the dock

A thousand Negroes like when Jesus broke

the bread to feed ten            thousand peo-

ple maybe fifteen and the bread just grew

And grew the dock just grows and grows

            beneath them 

Ten thousand Negroes cheering you to freedom

A hundred thousand and you got good shoes

And walk to the rowboat smiling and untie it

But Heaven ain’t you running but you staying