The problem with the word “historic” is that it doesn’t mean much, on its own. If it’s all you can say of an event—that it was remarkable for having taken place—then it’s hard to say what it accomplished.



Having worked on and in North Korea for 30 years, I have my doubts that the Singapore meeting and jubilant post-summit presser will lead to the elimination of North Korea’s nuclear weapons. We have seen similar hopes and efforts of past presidents end in failure. “We’re prepared to start a new history and we’re ready to write a new chapter between our nations,” President Trump said at his and Kim Jong Un’s joint press conference Tuesday. The hopes for peace and disarmament are understandable and laudable, and Trump clearly believes that Kim has committed in a real way to achieve the denuclearization that has been sought but never achieved. But turning hope into genuine achievement is why verification exists, and so far we have none to show for our Trump’s efforts.

“President Trump and Chairman Kim Jong Un state the following,” the much-vaunted agreement reads,

1. The United States and the DPRK commit to establish new U.S.-DPRK relations in accordance with the desire of the peoples of the two countries for peace and prosperity. 2. The United States and the DPRK will join their efforts to build a lasting and stable peace regime on the Korean Peninsula. 3. Reaffirming the April 27, 2018 Panmunjom Declaration, the DPRK commits to work toward complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. 4. The United States and the DPRK commit to recovering POW/MIA remains, including the immediate repatriation of those already identified.

This statement has no details, no specifics, and kicks any commitment to concrete steps down the road. “Chairman Kim says North Korea is also destroying a major missile engine testing site. That’s not in your signed document,” Trump added during the joint press conference. But the scope of the test pause by North Korea, what they will have to eliminate and when with respect to their nuclear and missile programs, and what standards of inspections will be required are completely missing. Past agreements have foundered and come apart over small gaps in definitions. Here there are no definitions. Perhaps that is a way to avoid misinterpretations, but more likely that not it leaves the door open for Kim to do whatever he wants, and claim that it is consistent with what the two leaders talked about.