Modesty, when it came to swimsuits, was not just unwelcome, it was illegal.

These prejudices have found their way into law in many Western countries. In 2004, France banned the headscarf (hijab), essentially excluding all Muslim women and girls who chose to wear it from public schools and jobs. More recently, the burkini, a modest swim garment, was banned from French beaches. In one alarming incident, French policemen in Nice forced a woman to remove her burkini at the beach because covering arms and legs was now against the law. This is not only a French phenomenon; Switzerland passed a similar law that requires arms and legs to be uncovered on the country’s beaches. Modesty, when it came to swimsuits, was not just unwelcome, it was illegal.

In the last decades, a woman’s right to show her body even served as an argument for going to war. In 2001, Carolyn Maloney, then Congresswoman from New York, made a show of putting on a burka on the floor of the House of Representatives. The point of her pantomime seemed to be that even getting bombed was better than being hidden under a burka. In August 2017, H.R. McMaster used a 1972 photograph of Afghan women in miniskirts—apparently a proof that they had once been empowered—to inspire President Trump to order more American troops into Afghanistan.

Media in the United States, however, seemed to be more open to modesty than those in European countries. In 2016, the same year as the burkini incident, Vanity Fair described the phenomenon as “More is More: The Rise of the Modest Fashion Movement.” Profiling a Miss USA Minnesota contestant who had chosen to wear a headscarf throughout the competition, the essay argued that the covered-up contestant was “indicative of a larger movement that’s been happening in fashion for a while.” The Muslim consumer market for conservative clothes had buoyed retailers from Dolce and Gabbana to H&M and sparked productions of Ramadan collections and designer hijabs. But the modesty movement is not just a Muslim phenomenon: The style of the Duchess of Cambridge and the Olsen twins have been offered up as examples of conservative yet distinctive fashion—so have the increasingly popular high-necked blouses, square tops that hide curves, culottes and jumpsuits.





It is unlikely that many American women are considering the virtue of modesty every time they choose a blouse or skirt that shows less skin. But, the presence of conservative or modest options reflects an expansion of the spectrum of what may be considered fashionable—and, in the context of Miss America, beautiful and empowering. Muslim women, particularly the many who ache to prove that one can be covered and cool, can now jump into the fray with a bit less self-consciousness. Their challenge, however, is to push for a similar expansion of limits, so that Muslim women do not have to say no to clothes that do show skin. The choice to be modest is only meaningful if immodesty is an actual option.

“Even ‘Miss America’ realizes that Modesty is about Empowerment,” the Forward declared the day after the announcement. The decision was a nod, the author declared, to her Jewish tradition of modesty and to the “belief that a woman’s worth is so much more than how she looks in a bikini.” American Muslim women might not dare to be so openly welcoming of the news. In the United States of now, the end of the swimsuit competition alone would be enough to brand the competition a conspiracy of Islamic terrorists, a trick to force American women to ditch their bikinis and hide their beautiful bodies. A giant step toward a more complex and inclusive American feminism would in an instant be branded unpatriotic.