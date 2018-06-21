Economic indicators, too, are more ambiguous than they are sometimes made out to be. A recent forecast calculated that China’s gross domestic product will overtake America’s in dollar terms by 2032. But size is not everything; to be considered an economic peer, China would need to have a per capita GDP roughly four times its current level, a comparably robust system of innovation, and a currency that figures as centrally in global financial markets as the greenback. It is undoubtedly making progress on all these fronts. China’s per capita GDP has roughly quadrupled over the past decade. Its ambitious “Made in China 2025” plan, moreover, lays out concrete targets in ten priority areas to help the country become a world leader in advanced manufacturing. And the German Bundesbank’s recent announcement that it would begin to include yuan in its reserves is another small step forward in the renminbi’s internationalization. Still, true economic parity between Washington and Beijing is far away.

A more abstract factor is the ability to regenerate fundamentals of national power such as population size, economic growth, and innovative capacity. In large measure due to immigration, the United States has the most favorable demographic outlook among major powers: The Pew Research Center projected in 2015 that future immigrants and their U.S.-born children would account for 88 percent of the country’s population growth through 2065 (though the Trump administration’s desire to reduce immigration could dampen that trajectory). Thanks to the shale revolution, the United States is on track to become a net exporter of energy products by 2022, a feat it last accomplished in 1953. And, despite a worrisome dip in international students in 2017, it retains an unmatched ability to attract and harness global talent (though it might begin ceding that advantage if the administration tightens student visa requirements as it is reportedly considering).

However one measures overall national power, China will likely continue to catch up to the United States. But history suggests that secular trends alone are insufficient for predicting preeminence. While the U.S. economy overtook Britain’s in absolute size in the last quarter of the 19th century, Washington did not emerge as the world’s central power until the end of World War II. The devastation that Europe and Asia had suffered during the war meant that only the United States had the capacity to fashion a new order. Critically, though, the Truman administration used the moment strategically, building a framework around the United States—grounded in multilateral institutions such as the United Nations, the International Monetary Fund, and the World Bank—that elevated collective interests over narrow ones and gave Washington an unrivaled ability to convene problem-solving coalitions. Subsequent administrations expanded this system, appreciating that the United States could strengthen its perch by enabling the progress of former antagonists and longstanding friends alike.

The Trump administration is the first of the postwar era to challenge this framework, regarding the world as “an arena of continuous competition” and reverting to a largely transactional style of foreign policy. Abandoning the Trans-Pacific Partnership, declaring its intention to withdraw from the Paris climate accord, decertifying the nuclear deal with Iran, and asserting a “national security” rationale for imposing tariffs on longstanding European and Asian allies all steer the United States away from the course of statecraft from which it benefited in the twentieth century. They also reflect the administration’s embrace, as Financial Times columnist Gideon Rachman has argued, of “a power-based order—in which the U.S. lays down the law and others are compelled to follow.” While America’s current margin of preeminence might sustain this sort of approach for now, the strategy could also hasten the country’s relative decline—not only by encouraging competitors to intensify revisionist efforts, but also by accelerating allies’ efforts to reduce dependence on U.S. actions.

Beijing’s resurgence over the past four decades may be one of the most extraordinary trajectories of any country in history. Consolidating its control over the South China Sea, undertaking large-scale projects such as the Belt and Road Initiative, and growing increasingly vocal in its rejection of Western ideology, China is an increasingly formidable long-term competitor. To surpass the United States as the globe’s preeminent power, though, it will likely have to tether its ambition to a coherent, compelling conception of world affairs. “A superpower,” Samuel Huntington observed three decades ago, “has to stand for an idea with appeal beyond its borders.” China has yet to identify the idea for which it stands, not only because it has benefited immensely from the postwar order, but also because taking on the responsibilities of a superpower would detract from its pursuit of a national renaissance. While its foreign policy has enabled it to generate an impressive base of national power, Beijing has been unable to inculcate a distinct vision within a network of alliances.