Right now, women who are sexually assaulted or harassed have civil legal recourse in two areas: employment and education. “If we’re sexually assaulted, if it isn’t within the scope of Title VII as it understands an employment relation, or Title IX in education, we don’t have any equality rights,” said Catharine A. MacKinnon, a law professor at the University of Michigan and a pioneer in the field of sexual harassment and sex discrimination law.

That could change under the ERA. “The Equal Rights Amendment makes possible and makes constitutional laws we don’t have now,” MacKinnon said. In 2000, the Supreme Court in U.S. v. Morrison struck down the federal civil remedy portion of the Violence Against Women Act, holding that Congress lacked the power to create it under the Fourteenth Amendment. With an ERA in place, that law would have been on much better constitutional footing, according to MacKinnon. Title VII and Title IX are “islands of equality” in a “sea of inequality,” according to MacKinnon, who said an ERA would “empower Congress to notice that sea of inequality and expand those islands to continents.”

Until the early 1970s, the Fourteenth Amendment hadn’t been interpreted to prohibit discrimination based on sex. And some still don’t believe it provides such protection. “Certainly the Constitution does not require discrimination on the basis of sex,” Justice Antonin Scalia bluntly stated in 2011. “The only issue is whether it prohibits it. It doesn’t. Nobody ever thought that that’s what it meant. Nobody ever voted for that.”

Scalia, who died in 2016, was effective in bringing his brand of textual originalism from the fringe to the mainstream of conservative jurisprudence. It’s not hard to imagine a few more Supreme Court justices of his ilk urging us to remember its original intent.

“A constitution constitutes a society,” said MacKinnon. “It states its overarching values. And at this point, sex equality is only there by interpretation of the Equal Protection Clause in particular cases, not as a general principle, not as an overarching constituting norm, and it can be given or taken at any time.”

While it is true that lawyers have been able to demand pretty expansive protections for women in the courts, they’d be on much more solid footing with a clear constitutional mandate, rather than decades of muddled case law. Passing the amendment would also have tremendous symbolic value. Most European constitutions have been updated in the twentieth century to include equal protections for women, but the U.S. has not. Adding the ERA would send a huge cultural signal domestically and abroad.

“If you look at constitutions around the world, rewriting, amending, and recognizing what values have changed are vital to the health of any constitutional democracy,” said Julie Suk, who teaches antidiscrimination law at Cardozo Law. “That’s what I think we’ve missed out on.” She said the psychological and cultural benefit of passing the ERA might even be more important than the legal benefit. “If something that has symbolic importance changes the way that people function, [then] that changes more about how we live than what the law does,” said Suk. “Symbolic means that when people know our foundational document includes protections for women’s rights, they may behave differently.”