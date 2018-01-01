Maybe I missed something, but the first news report I read discussing the question of Iraqi casualties in Operation Desert Storm appeared in The Washington Post on February 18, the thirty-fourth day of the war. The figures it cited, unconfirmed, were 20,000 dead and 60,000 wounded up to that point. It added that “wounded soldiers were dying for lack of treatment amid conditions that recalled the American Civil War.” The story was on page seven.

As of this writing, the Persian Gulf war still lacks its Mathew Brady to record the acres of bodies incinerated in their bunkers or buried alive in the sand. But 80,000 losses by mid-February hardly seems unrealistic. After all, there has been no effort to minimize Iraqi military, as opposed to civilian, casualties. Quite the opposite. By the time the Iraqi army is forced out of Kuwait, said General Thomas Kelly on February 23, “there won’t be many of them left.”

Obviously a wartime enemy cannot be allowed to hold his own soldiers as hostages. War means killing soldiers, and concern for our own troops dictates that it be done efficiently. America has clearly decided the cost was worth the benefit. But the way we have shielded ourselves from the cost being imposed on Iraqi soldiers—human beings, after all, mostly draftees, with families—is unpleasant.

Like everything else about this war, the spread of callousness on the home front happened at lightning speed. This is partly due to what a Post editorial called “the Nintendo effect”: those tapes of exploding buildings that made bombing seem like a video game. It is partly because of the remarkably few American casualties. The other week I found myself saying, “When the war starts …,” meaning the ground war, at a lime when American bombs were undoubtedly killing thousands of Arabs a day. There’s a lot we still don’t know—partly of necessity and partly because our leaders have kept it from us. But there is also a blinding moral self-righteousness that keeps us from seeing what’s going on before our eyes,